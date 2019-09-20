Mattel’s ‘Day of the Dead’ Holiday Barbie Doll Returns Tonight

Last month, the first pre-orders for Mattel’s Barbie doll celebrating the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) arrived and sold out in the blink of an eye. This happened despite the fact that no official image was available at the time. As you can see, Mattel has fully revealed the doll since then and, honestly, it’s even more gorgeous than we thought it would be. That having been said, your second chance to reserve the Barbie Día de los Muertos doll is happening tonight. Here’s what you need to know… UPDATE 9/20: The doll is back up for pre-order right here while supplies last. If it sells out, you can always grab one on eBay.

The Barbie Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) doll will be available starting at 12am EST (9pm PST) tonight, September 11 – 12th online at Walmart for $75. Look for it to drop here or here (we’re waiting on an official direct link from Walmart – if we get it this post will be updated accordingly. Sometimes products don’t end up where you would expect, so when in doubt, try a search after the launch time).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos kicks off on October 31st and runs through November 2nd. It’s a time to remember lost loved ones and celebrate life with parades and parties that are a feast for the senses. Colorful costumes and skull motifs are among the most recognizable traditions, and this Barbie doll has both in spades.

On a related note, Mattel recently launched a collection of super stylish Barbie dolls that celebrate Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. The collection includes R2-D2, Princess Leia, and our personal favorite – Darth Barbie.

The Star Wars Barbie dolls run $100 each, and you can pre-order them right here with free shipping slated for November (in plenty of time for the debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th). Like the Día de los Muertos Barbie doll, the Star Wars version are intended for collectors, so jump on them while you can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.