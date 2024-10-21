McFarlane Spawn #1 Limited-Edition 1:10 Scale Statue Is Up For Pre-Order

Spawn #1 Black, White, and Red All Over 1:10 Scale Resin Statue

Spawn, Todd McFarlane’s anti-hero from Hell, got a limited-edition 1:10 statue today, bringing to life McFarlane’s historic Spawn #1 cover artwork. Made of resin, this Spawn stands 10-inches tall and includes a hand-drawn number on its base. The statue is currently priced at $449.50, which is shockingly high, but there’s a good chance that it sells out anyway. If you want to get your hands on this, head to Entertainment Earth now.(free shipping and mint condition guarantee). You can also find it here on Amazon. It’s currently stated to arrive in April 2025.

King Spawn Movie

While we wait for the limited-edition statue to arrive, Spawn fans will also be looking forward to the new Spawn movie. Todd McFarlane has paired with Blumhouse Productions to bring us a full-length feature film based on the revitalized 2021 version of the character, King Spawn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

King Spawn takes on the larger mythos of the war between heaven and hell, as Spawn is caught up in the prophecy of King Spawn and the throne of Hell. Spawn’s creator, Todd McFarlane, has been able to combine the larger mythos of the Spawn series (the throne of Hell, God Throne, and the Dead Zones, Wanda Blake’s death) into a grand epic tale. Al Simmons/Spawn has to decide where he stands in the war between ultimate good and evil, from a position of considerable power as a leader.

Currently, Todd McFarlane has academy-award nominated writer Scott Silver as the lead on the project, promising fans that he’s taking this seriously and he wants movie-going audiences to pay attention.

Todd also wants us to know that the actors we want will be there. McFarlane said to ComicBook. “We’re bringing on A-list people. Not just one, but multiple A-list people… What they’re not going to want is to do a cheap, low-budget movie with all of these big-name people on it. That’s not why they’re signing up. They’re not looking for a big extravaganza. But, they’re also not looking for an 8 million dollar horror movie budget.

We don’t know exactly when King Spawn will release, but Jason Blum had previously stated he hoped for 2025. So if that’s true, we won’t be waiting too long. With Spawn’s New York City background and fun heroes and villains making up its cast, this film is sure to be a good time. Warner Bros. had previously released a Spawn movie in 1997, and it did fairly well, doubling its budget and earning $88 million. Unfortunately, it wasn’t well regarded by critics or audiences. With new information and a new cinema landscape, maybe now’s the time that Spawn will reach its international audience.