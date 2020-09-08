McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse Red Death Batman and Flash 2-Pack is Live

McFarlane Toys reveals from San Diego Comic-Con / Comic-Con@Home 2020 have been trickling out to retailers since their debut in July, and the latest release that you can pre-order from the collection is a multipack featuring 7-inch figures of Earth -52 Batman aka Red Death (Dark Multiverse evil Batman / Flash mashup from Dark Nights: Metal) and The Flash (DC Rebirth)!

Pre-orders for McFarlane Toys' Red Death and The Flash multipack are live here on Amazon for $39.99 with shipping slated for October 30th. It's only a matter of time before the set sells out, so grab one while you can (you won't be charged until it ships). Note that The Flash figure appears to have different head and hand sculps than the standalone Rebirth Flash that was released previously. Pre-orders for that figure are live here at Walmart for $19.99. The Red Death Batman is exclusive to this set, which also includes art cards and a rock stand. As for the rest of the recent McFarlane Toys releases, here's a quick breakdown:

Merciless Build-A-Figure Wave:

Rebirth Wave:

