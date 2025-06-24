MSI Drops New RTX 5070 and 5050 Gaming Laptops at Major Retailers

MSI just rolled out its new lineup of RTX 5070 and 5050-powered gaming laptops, and they’re already hitting the shelves at major retailers. With pricing starting at $999, these machines bring serious speed, slick design upgrades, and next-gen GPU performance to gamers who want high frame rates without the high price tag. Whether you’re after portability, a budget-friendly RTX 5050 rig, or a full-sized RTX 5070 gaming powerhouse, MSI’s newest laptops hit every note.

MSI Katana Series

The Katana series makes a stylish return in Midnight Gray, with a fingerprint-resistant finish and an upgraded dragon logo. It’s offered in both RTX 5070 and 5050 variants across 15 and 17-inch models. Walmart had both versions live earlier today, including the RTX 5050 model for $999 and the RTX 5070 version at $1,299, but they’ve now sold out due to high demand. A restock could land soon, so it’s worth keeping an eye out.

MSI Katana 15 HX 15.6-Inch 165 Hz Screen, Intel Core i9-14900HX, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 5070, 32GB DDR5, 1TB NVMe SSD Buy on Amazon

For now, gamers can grab the RTX 5070 Katana 15 HX on Amazon for $1,679.99. With up to an Intel Core i9-14900HX or Ryzen 9 270 CPU, this laptop balances strong gaming performance and portability. DLSS 4 support gives your games an extra frame rate boost using AI, while the total power output of 115W ensures consistent performance during long play sessions. Whether you’re hopping into Apex Legends or editing video in Adobe Premiere, this Katana means business.

MSI Crosshair Series

MSI Crosshair 18HX AI Intel Core Ultra 9 – 275HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, 32 GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD Gen4x4 See At MSI

If you’re all about immersive visuals and raw power, the Crosshair 18 HX AI is the one to watch. With its 18-inch display, spacecraft-inspired chassis, and integrated CH touchpad emblem, this beast is built to turn heads. It’s powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX or AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX, and features the GeForce RTX 5070 GPU for next-level gaming and creation.

MSI OverBoost Technology pushes total power up to 170W, so you’ll see boosted performance in heavy hitters like Cyberpunk 2077 or Starfield. And with RTX 50-series graphics, you get faster ray tracing, enhanced lighting, and real-time AI upscaling for smoother gameplay and better visuals across the board. The Crosshair 18 HX AI is expected to launch at Costco soon for $1,699 and is perfect for gamers who want to go big, literally.

From sold-out drops to standout deals, MSI’s RTX 50-series laptops are moving fast. Grab yours now from Amazon or Costco, and stay alert for Walmart restocks if you’re eyeing the Katana. The next level of gaming starts here.

