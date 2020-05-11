My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball Z Collectibles Are 20% off at GameStop

You'll find deals for anime fans throughout the month of "Ani-May", but one of the better ones is happening right now at GameStop. Say what you want about GameStop, but they have a pretty great selection of My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball Z gear, and they're offering 20% off the vast majority of their collectibles for both franchises right now.

You can shop the entire GameStop anime My Hero Academia / DBZ sale right here while it lasts. Inside that link you'll find sake sets, statues, replicas, awesome chess sets, board games, Funko Pops, and a whole lot more. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders over $35.

Another anime sale that you should have on your radar right now comes from Hot Topic, who are currently running a buy 2, get 1 free sale on clothing and collectibles for dozens of big licenses. You can shop that entire sale right here.

Finally, Entertainment Earth is running an anime sale that offers buy one, get one 40% off on over 1500 items from Great Eastern Entertainment that includes everything from plush to bathrobes. They also launched an exclusive Dragon Ball Super Zamasu FiGPiN today that collectors can grab right here for $19.99 with shipping slated for June.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.