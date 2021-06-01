New Guinness World Record Set For Largest Funko Pop! Collection

We've seen some impressive Pop collections over the years, but there is one that previously held the Guinness World Record for biggest collection of Funko Pops. That would be Paul Scardino's collection of over 5000 Pop figures, but that has now been surpassed by David Mebane from Knoxville, Tennessee, setting a new Guinness World Record in the process. Mebane set the record with a collection of Funko figures coming in at 7,095 figures total, and now that the collection has been verified, a new record holder has been added to the books, topping the previous record by over 2000 figures (via Nerdist).

Mebane started building his Funko figure collection in 2014, and he has 126 figures that are signed by actors and creators. In the video above you can see his collection, which is just one aspect of his impressive collectibles collection. The collection includes the standard Pops as well as the Funko Soda Vinyls and the newer 18 inch Pops.

Mebane loves Funko Pops because he loves pop culture as a whole, and "if there's anything that epitomizes pop culture, it's Funko Pops, whether it be TV, movies, wrestling, sports, whatever, Funko covers it all, so covered all in one place."

He also got a special delivery during the video from Funko, which happened to be the original KISS set. He also revealed the first Pop he ever bought, and it was the Jason Voorhees Movies genre #1. He also loves his Sons of Anarchy Jax Teller Pop, which is one of the rarest he owns. This was the first Pop he ever bought that was a non-horror Pop. He also showcased his Jesse Pinkman Pop, which was a 2014 Comic-Con exclusive, and it goes perfectly with his Walter White Glow in the Dark Pop, which was a 2014 con exclusive as well. In fact, he owns every single Breaking Bad Pop Funko's made.

He then spotlighted the White Lady Pop, which according to the Funko price guide is the most valuable Pop in his collection. He also talked about his The Joker Bank Robber Pop from The Dark Knight, which is a rarer Pop, but he also said The Joker from the movie is his favorite movie character of all time. The Dark Knight is also arguably his second favorite movie of all time, only topped by Jaws.

You can check out his impressive collection in the video above.

