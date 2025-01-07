New Mattel MOTU Pre-Orders: Leech, Beast Man, Roboto and More

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Mattel is kicking of their 2025 Masters of the Universe lineup with the release of several new figures in the MOTU Origins Cartoon Collection (which is inspired by the iconic ’80s TV series) as well as the Masterverse line. These releases include Leech, Faker, and Catra in the former and Roboto, Beast Man, and King Randor in the latter. Additional details and pre-order links are available via the list below. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+ and case options are available here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Motu Origins cartoon collection figures

Masters of the Universe Origins Cartoon Collection Leech / $19.99 / See at Entertainment Earth: “This MOTU toy of Leech and his blaster accessory are inspired by the “Into Etheria” episode. A mini-comic is included for story context of the creature that sucks the life out of his foes.”

Masters of the Universe Origins Cartoon Collection Faker / $19.99 / See at Entertainment Earth: “This MOTU toy Faker is inspired by the “The Shaping Staff” episode and has glowing eyes and a Power Sword accessory. This figure also comes with a removable harness and an alternate head and a mini-comic is included for story context.”

Masters of the Universe Origins Cartoon Collection Catra / $19.99 / See at Entertainment Earth: “This MOTU toy of the caped Catra is inspired by the “Magicats” episode and her accessory represents the character in her transformed cat form. A mini-comic is included for story context.”

motu masterverse collection figures

Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Eternia Roboto / $23.99 / See at Entertainment Earth: “This collectable MOTU robot warrior includes his signature clear torso and helmet showing his internal robotics. A dial on his back activates the robotics! His gloved forearm can be swapped with 3 arm attachments – a blaster, a claw and spinning bladed weapon.”

Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Eternia Beast Man / $23.99 / See at Entertainment Earth: “his collectable MOTU beastly villain includes “jeweled” armor which is inspired by the early sketches of Beast Man. It includes an elaborate horned shoulder harness, belted hip armor and arm and wrist armor, all removable. A hinged jaw lets him really show off his fangs in fierce poses, along with mace and whip accessories. “

Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Eternia King Randor / $23.99 / See at Entertainment Earth: This collectable authentic MOTU design includes a kingly scepter and soft goods cape and a crowned hair look that can swap with the included helmet. The royal blue “jewel” design is carried from the crown to the helmet, sword, shoulder and arm armor and belt. A sword attaches to the scepter to form a long spear. “

Masters of the Universe News

The live-action Masters of the Universe movie, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, is set for release on June 5th, 2026. The story will follow a 10 year old Prince Adam as he crash lands on Earth in a spaceship, and finds himself separated from the Power Sword. After two years he is finally able to track it down and then finds himself transported back to his home planet to defend it against Skeletor and his army, and to make that happen he will need become the most powerful man in the universe, He-Man. You can keep up with the latest news, including some very interesting casting choices, right here.