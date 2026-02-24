JAKKS Pacific Announces Official Hololive Vtubers Merch Line Featuring Mori Calliope, Takanashi Kiara, & Ninomae Ina’nis

Big news for hololive fans and collectors.

Per a press release provided exclusively to ComicBook, JAKKS Pacific has officially announced a landmark licensing agreement with COVER Corporation to produce and distribute an officially licensed hololive merchandise line across North America. For anyone who has spent years tracking down hololive figures through import sites or snagging limited convention exclusives, this is the kind of announcement that deserves a moment to sink in.

It marks one of the first major pushes by a US-based manufacturer to bring hololive consumer products to mainstream Western retail, and it signals something much bigger for the VTuber collectibles space as a whole.

A Partnership Built for Scale

The agreement between JAKKS Pacific and COVER Corporation positions hololive merchandise for a level of North American distribution that simply has not existed before at this scale. JAKKS Pacific is no stranger to high-profile licensing. The company has a long track record across toys, figures, and consumer products, with deep relationships across retail channels throughout the US and beyond.

Pairing that infrastructure with hololive’s global brand recognition is a combination that makes a lot of sense, and the timing aligns with a growing Western appetite for anime-inspired and VTuber-branded collectibles.

“JAKKS Pacific’s proven ability to build global brands through innovative product design and broad distribution makes them an ideal partner,” said Max Kim, COVER USA Sales & Licensing Director. “This partnership marks a major milestone for hololive production as we expand into new sales channels and give fans new ways to celebrate and connect with our talents on a global scale.”

“hololive production represents one of the most dynamic and engaged fan communities in entertainment today,” said Ariana Berman, Senior Director of the Anime Division at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “Being one of the first major US manufacturing companies to launch and distribute official hololive merchandise is a tremendous opportunity. Together with COVER Corporation, we are creating a robust, multi-channel strategy that meets fans where they are—online, at live events, and around the world—with high-quality products that truly reflect the talent and creativity of these incredible VTubers.”

Wave One Spotlights Three Fan Favorites

The first wave of products will be inspired by three beloved members of hololive English, and the lineup is a strong one.

Mori Calliope, the reaper rapper of hololive EN, has cultivated one of the most dedicated fan communities in the entire VTuber space, with a music catalog and streaming presence that extends well beyond the typical VTuber audience. Takanashi Kiara, the energetic phoenix idol and co-founder of the in-universe fast food empire HoloTori, brings an equally passionate following with her vibrant personality and creative output. Ninomae Ina’nis, the soft-spoken eldritch priestess and celebrated artist, rounds out the trio with a fanbase known for its enthusiasm around art and collectibles specifically, arguably a perfect demographic for a merchandise launch.

All three talents carry global recognition and strong, engaged communities that will likely drive serious demand when products hit the market.

What to Expect on Shelves

The product assortment is set to be wide-ranging, covering figures, plush, novelty items, and role-play products. JAKKS has emphasized authenticity and quality as core development pillars, which should be reassuring for collectors who have grown accustomed to the high production standards of official Japanese hololive merchandise.

The lineup is designed to appeal across multiple buyer profiles, from dedicated anime figure collectors to casual VTuber fans picking up a plush, and even mainstream toy buyers discovering hololive for the first time.

The first wave is expected to arrive in 2027, with additional talent, product categories, and territories already planned for future expansion. That roadmap suggests this is not a one-and-done licensing deal, reading more like the start of a longer-term retail presence. More details on pricing and pre-order windows are still to come. But if the initial wave performs well, it’s very reasonable to expect hololive English representation to grow even more.