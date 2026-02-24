What to Buy for Forza Horizon 6: Budget vs. Premium Sim Racing Gear

You’ve got your console dialed in, your display settings optimized, and your gaming space looking sharp. But if you’re still planning to drive the most anticipated racing title in years with a standard controller, it might be time to have a serious conversation with yourself. With Forza Horizon 6 on the way (along with a bit of help from the Gran Turismo movie), sim racing enthusiasts and casual players alike are making the jump from thumbsticks to full steering wheel setups… and the difference in immersion is, frankly, night and day.

But do you need a full cockpit rig with force feedback and an H-pattern shifter, or will a budget wheel on a desk stand deliver everything you’re looking for? The answer depends entirely on who you are as a player, and how deep you want to go down the rabbit hole. Let’s break it all down, tier by tier, so you can build the setup that actually makes sense for your situation.

Budget Tier: A Real Step Up Without the Sticker Shock ($80-$200)

The PXN V3 Pro: Your First Wheel Doesn’t Have to Be Expensive

If you’ve never owned a racing wheel before, the PXN V3 PRO is a great starting point. Priced under $100, it offers 180-degree rotation, dual vibration motors, linear pedals, and paddle shifters, all wrapped in a package that works across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. It’s not a force feedback wheel in the true sense, but that’s not really the point here.

The point is that picking up this wheel and putting it through its paces in Forza will feel like a completely different game compared to a controller. Vibration feedback gives you a tactile sense of road texture and collisions, and the paddle shifters add a layer of engagement that thumbsticks simply can’t replicate. For first-time sim racers, players who aren’t sure they want to commit long-term, or anyone working with a desk-only setup, the PXN V3 Pro hits the sweet spot between accessible and actually fun.

The tradeoff is real, though. The 180-degree rotation range feels limited once you’ve experienced 900 degrees, and vibration motors are a pale imitation of true mechanical force feedback. That’s fine, but this wheel is more of a gateway accessory than long-term addition.

The Grefinity Racing Wheel Stand: Don’t Skip This Part

One upgrade that doesn’t get nearly enough credit is a dedicated wheel stand, and the Grefinity Racing Wheel Stand makes a case for itself at around $60–$70. It features a height-adjustable carbon steel frame, compatibility with Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec wheels, and it folds flat for storage when you’re done.

Clamping a wheel to a desk might seem fine until you’re 20 minutes into a race and your pedals have migrated halfway across the room. A proper stand helps keep everything locked in place, improves your seating position, and makes the whole experience feel more intentional. It’s a budget-friendly way to add real-world realism without committing to a full cockpit.

Mid-Range Sweet Spot: Where Sim Racing Gets Serious ($200-$350)

Logitech G29 Driving Force: The Next Level

If there’s one product on this list that represents a turning point (get it?) in sim racing immersion, it’s the Logitech G29 Driving Force. This is where budget vibration gives way to true force feedback, which is helical gearing that delivers real mechanical resistance through your hands as you navigate corners, lose grip, and feel weight transfer mid-corner.

The 900-degree rotation range alone changes how you approach every turn. You’re no longer just pointing a small wheel at a screen. You’re steering through an arc that mirrors real driving inputs. Add in a pressure-sensitive brake pedal, leather-wrapped wheel, stainless steel paddle shifters, and compatibility across PS5, PS4, and PC, and you have a package that punches well above its price point.

For Forza players who want to actually feel curbs, tire slip, and surface changes, the G29 is the minimum entry point worth considering. It’s the “best value” tier for serious players who aren’t ready (or willing) to build out a full rig just yet.

Premium Experience: Building a Proper Sim Rig ($250 and Up)

GTPLAYER Sim Racing Cockpit: Lifestyle Upgrade Unlocked



There’s a point in every sim racer’s journey where a wheel stand stops being enough. When you’re running endurance races, streaming to an audience, or simply logging serious hours behind the wheel, the GTPLAYER Sim Racing Cockpit takes your setup from “gaming peripheral” to legitimate sim rig.

Built on a carbon steel frame with a suede racing seat, weight capacity up to 375 lbs, and full adjustability for seating position and wheel angle, this cockpit is compatible with Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec setups. It even folds for storage, which is a thoughtful touch for anyone working with limited space.

The stability it provides under heavy force feedback is a big performance factor. When your wheel is fighting back through a high-speed corner and your whole rig stays planted, you drive more confidently and consistently. For hardcore racing fans, streamers, and anyone already invested in a premium wheel, this is the natural next step.

Add-Ons That Push Immersion Even Further

Thrustmaster TH8S Shifter

For manual transmission builds, the Thrustmaster TH8S offers a 7+R H-pattern plate and a metal shift lever that feels satisfyingly mechanical. Rally fans, GT car enthusiasts, and anyone who wants to row through gears the old-fashioned way will find this a worthwhile addition.

aikeec USB Handbrake

Drift and rally builds aren’t complete without a handbrake, and the aikeec 64Bit USB Handbrake delivers plug-and-play simplicity with adjustable height and angle. Designed specifically for titles like Forza Horizon, Dirt Rally, and Assetto Corsa, it’s an affordable way to add a whole new dimension to your inputs.

Is Premium Worth It for Forza Horizon 6?

If all you want is more immersion than a controller can offer, a budget wheel absolutely gets you there. But if you want realism, competitive edge, and the kind of tactile feedback that makes you a better virtual driver, force feedback is the way to go. The full cockpit is truly lifestyle-tier. It’s most certainly NOT strictly necessary, but it’s a pretty darn great time once you’ve experienced it.

Forza Horizon 6 is shaping up to be the kind of title that rewards the investment. With the game slated for a May 2026 release, now’s the time to upgrade your garage. The right gear is already out there waiting for you.