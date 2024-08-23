New McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Pre-Orders: Red Hood With Motorcycle and Cyborg

DC Multiverse Red Hood an Cyborg Figures

Following the debut of The Court of Owls 3-Pack and Joker Dragon Gold Label releases earlier this week, McFarlane Toys has even more in store for the DC Multiverse lineup. These new releases include the Red Hood Hood (Dawn of DC) and Cyborg (DC Rebirth) figures along with the Red Hood Sportsbike vehicle inspired by the Red Hood: Outlaw series that was first revealed at SDCC this year.

Pre-orders for these releases are expected to go live on August 23rd at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $59+. The should also be available on Amazon at that time. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch so stay tuned. UPDATE: The figures are live! Direct links added.

Speaking of DC Multiverse vehicles from McFarlane Toys, the Batman Forever Batmobile 2-pack that launched a short while ago is still available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth priced at $109.99 (free US shipping on orders $59+) .The GITD Gold Label exclusive is available here on Amazon priced at $79.99. Naturally, you’ll want to pair your Batman Forever Batmobile with DC Multiverse figures inspired by the 1995 film. Fortunately, McFarlane Toys has you covered with a Build-A-Wave series that includes figures based on Batman (Val Kilmer), Robin (Chris O’Donnell), Riddler (Jim Carrey), and Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones). All of the details you need about the collection can be found right here.

“From the 1995 Batman Forever movie comes the iconic Batmobile! The vehicle comes with a 7-inch scale action figure of Batman’s trusty butler, Alfred Pennyworth! A display base for the fully articulated Alfred and collectible art card is also included. The Batmobile measures approximately 31-inches long and can fit a figuure in the cockpit. Plus, the Batmobile features lights and sound! The vehicle requires 3x AAA batteries, which are not included.

Every hero needs a right-hand man, and Alfred Pennyworth was precisely that for the Dark Knight of Gotham City. This iteration of the Batmobile was designed to have a more organic aesthetic. The end result appeared to have ribs and wind while the engine panels, wheels, and undercarriage glowed blue. This Batmobile was destroyed partway through Batman Forever when The Riddler deposited a sack full of explosives in the cockpit.”