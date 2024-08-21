McFarlane Toys The Court of Owls 3-Pack and Joker Dragon Drop As Gold Label Exclusives

Nightwing vs Talon & Owl (Batman: The Court of Owls) Gold Label 3-pack

McFarlane Toys has launched some pretty exciting new additions to the DC Multiverse Gold Label lineup in the form of Nightwing vs Talon & Owl (Batman: The Court of Owls) 3-pack and The Joker Dragon (Dark Nights: Metal) glow-in-the-dark vehicle. Both are Amazon exclusives and pre-orders were expected to go live today, August 21st. However, the listing for The Court of Owls 3-pack didn’t launch properly, and the listing was down at the time of writing. Keep tabs on the link below for pre-orders to open. UPDATE: Pre-orders for The Court of Owls 3-pack is back up!

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Nightwing vs Talon & Owl 3pk Gold Label ($59.99)– See on Amazon: “Nightwing faces another villain claiming to be the Talon at City Hall as the Court of Owls’ plans go into action-but will he be able to figure out what’s going on before it’s too late? A clandestine organization active since the birth of Gotham City, the Court of Owls is a powerful, well-connected cabal of Gotham society’s elite. However, to bend an entire city to its will, the Court deployed a succession of lethal enforcers: A near-invisible assassin haunting the night, before vanishing without a trace. The “Talon” served the Court after undergoing a series of demanding challenges, including physical and mental conditioning ensuring loyalty to their cause above all else.” Accessories include owl, 2 escrima sticks, 2 swords, 2 knives, 3 bases, 3 collectible art cards and a deluxe art card.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Joker Dragon Gold Label

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Vehicles – The Joker Dragon (GITD) Gold Label ($29.99) – See on Amazon: “Nobody knows the exact origin of these beasts from the Dark Multiverse, but what is known is that they do the bidding of The Batman Who Laughs wherever they appear. During the invasion of Earth-0, the Bat-God known as Barbatos summons these great dragons to help his Dark Knights destroy the world, but they’re ultimately defeated by Batman and his allies. These ghastly beasts are as deadly as they are horrifying, and a powerful addition to the army of darkness that threatens to engulf the entire DC Multiverse.” Features a bendable tail, movable jaw and clear base and it fits most 7-inch scale DC Multiverse figures. Includes a collectible art card.

What James Gunn Has Planned For Batman

At the moment, The Brave and the Bold is a bit of a mystery. DC Studios has started off the James Gunn and Peter Safran era with a lot of fun plans. One of the biggest announcements was their Batman project. Longtime fans are excited to see what this Bat-Family-centric take on The Caped Crusader will be like. Damian Wayne fans, your time is here, and this time we’re going to see the character in live-action.

“This is the introduction of the DCU’s Batman…” Gunn previously wrote. “This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman’s actual son who we didn’t know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He’s a little son of a bitch. He’s my favorite Robin. It’s based on the Grant Morrison comic book’s run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now.”

“And this is obviously a feature film, and it’s going to feature other members of the extended ‘Bat-family’, just because we feel like they’ve been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long,” Safran added during the announcement.