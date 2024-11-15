New MOTU Modulok Figure Is Up For Pre-Order

Behold, the terrifying Modulok! The beast of a thousand bodies has arrived in the form of a new Masters of the Universe Cartoon Collection action figure by Mattel, a real retro throwback for those who watched the cartoon from the comfort of their carpeted living room in the 1980s. The new 5 1/2-inch scale action figure includes 2 blasters that can be combined into a single weapon, and over 34 posable body parts which can be rearranged to create thousands of monstrous possibilities. According to the product description, this action figure includes so many body parts, that you can reconfigure it all so you have two action figures!

Right now, this Masters of the Universe Origins Modulok Cartoon Collection Action Figure is available at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 (free U.S. shipping on orders $39+) with an estimated arrival set for January 2025 (you won’t be charged until it ships). if you need something to get you over the shipping threshold, read on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Numerous Masters of the Universe figures went up for pre-order last month as part of the Spring 2025 lineup, and you can find them via the links below. Note that the in-stock figures are 10% off on Entertainment Earth via our exclusive links. The discount will automatically be added at checkout.

Finally, Amazon has several MOTU figures on sale with some especially nice discounts. If you want to expand your action figure collection, take a look at the list below to see some of the best bang for your buck deals on MOTU figures. Additional deals can be found here on Amazon.

To stay up to date with all Masters of the Universe news and collectibles, keep an eye on our Gear page!