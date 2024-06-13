New Transformers Legacy United Figures: G1 Optimus Prime, Soundwave, and Much More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has just opened up pre-orders for a ton of new Transformers figures, most of which are are in the Generations Legacy United series. Among these new releases are the G1 Universe Soundwave and Optimus Prime, but there's plenty more where that came from. Below you'll find a full list of releases complete with pre-order links. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+.

What is Transformers One about?

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. While working waste management in the bowels of Cybertron, Orion and D-16 meet workers B-127, a.k.a. Bumblebee, and Ariel, a.k.a. Elita-1, before embarking on a dangerous journey to the planet's surface world.

"I'm so excited and proud to be working with Hasbro and eOne to bring the first animated Transformers movie in almost 40 years to theaters for a never-before-told story," Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said when introducing the animated prequel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. "I'm honored to have such incredible talents come together to portray these well-known and much-loved characters in an origin story at the heart of the franchise."

Rise For The Autobots

In a new report from the outlet The Wrap, it was revealed that Transformers: One not only received a standing ovation to cap off the film but a healthy amount of applause throughout the movie itself. When the film arrives in theaters on September 20th, it will be interesting to see if it will receive further standing ovations the world over.

In our interview with Cooley, the director was thrilled when it came to the animation of Transformers: One, stating that he is still in awe over what the creative team was able to accomplish, ""There's no swapping out models or waving our hands or putting a lot of smoke in front of 'em. They actually transform the way they actually would. And the thing that got me excited about that is we are on Cybertron, which is full of Transformers, which to me means that a character that is a Transformer should be able to transform as simply as going from a walk into a jog. It is just natural for them. So I want it to look natural for every character, so there's not a lot of extra effort put into it."