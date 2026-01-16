Pathologic 3 Hits GOG With An Early Launch Week Discount After Its Surprise Console Drop

If you’ve been eyeing Ice-Pick Lodge’s latest psychological nightmare, but balking at the console price tag, here’s some news that’ll make your wallet breathe a little easier.

Pathologic 3 has already received a surprising 20% discount on GOG, dropping from $34.99 to $27.99 just days after its surprise launch. Talk about timing.

A Deal Worth Dissecting

The discount comes at an interesting moment, with the game having just shadow-dropped on PS5, creating quite the buzz among console players. Meanwhile, PC players can now snag the same survival horror experience for significantly less through GOG’s DRM-free platform.

For the uninitiated, Pathologic 3 continues Ice-Pick Lodge’s tradition of deeply unsettling, narratively complex survival horror. You’ll step into the polished shoes of Daniil Dankovsky, a doctor with 12 in-game days to save a plague-ravaged town while navigating morality and increasingly authoritarian governance. Jump scares or combat take a backseat in this game, with more of a focus on making impossible choices while your mental state gradually deteriorates (alongside the town you’re trying to save).

The Full Infection Spread

What makes this deal even more enticing is that GOG isn’t stopping at just discounting the new release. They’ve cut prices across the entire Pathologic franchise:

Pathologic 2 is a staggering 80% off at just $6.99

Pathologic Classic HD is practically being given away at 90% off, costing only $1.29

This means you could theoretically grab the entire Pathologic experience – a series renowned for its unique approach to psychological horror – for less than the original price of Pathologic 3 alone! Whether you’re a series veteran looking to complete your collection or a newcomer curious about the franchise’s roots, the value is pretty undeniable here.

Who Should Pull the Trigger?

This deal should definitely be appealing for PC players who’ve been watching the PS5 launch with envy, but didn’t want to pay full price. It’s also perfect for fans of narrative-heavy horror experiences where the real monsters are the impossible choices you’re forced to make, rather than creatures jumping out of closets. Jump scares aren’t for everyone… and that’s ok!

If challenging, unconventional horror with heavy philosophical weight is your jam, now’s the time to act. GOG sales come and go without much warning, and with the post-launch buzz currently at its peak, this discount probably won’t stick around for too long. Lock in your savings now and prepare to lose sleep for reasons that have nothing to do with jump scares… and everything to do with existential dread.