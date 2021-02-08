Play as Gaston In the Disney Villainous Despicable Plots Board Game Expansion

Ravensburger's wildly popular board game Disney Villainous has spawned several expansions and a Marvel spin-off since it was released back in 2018. However, the latest Villainous expansion entitled Despicable Plots is especially exciting as it introduces Lady Tremaine (Cinderella), the Horned King (The Black Cauldron), and Gaston (Beauty and the Beast) to the game. Well, let's face it - being able to play as (or defeat) the legendary jerk Gaston is the main draw here.

Pre-orders for the Disney Villains Despicable Plots expansion are live here on Amazon and here at Target now for $24.99. Note that the Target version comes with an exclusive sleeve and an alternate bronze version of the Gaston torso game piece. If you haven't played the original game, Disney Villainous and some of the previously released expansions are currently part of a buy 2, get 1 free deal on Amazon. Here's how it works...

Disney Villainous is a board game where the best of the worst wins. You play the villain with a storyline that’s based on the events of the movies - Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, Robin Hood, and so on. Each villain also has their own board (their "realm" as it were), villain deck, fate deck, guide, and token. The fate deck includes heroes like Ariel, Aladdin, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, and Robin Hood that can be used to thwart the villain’s plans.

If you play as Gaston in Despicable Plots, you must convince Belle that you're the perfect man in order to win. Lady Tremaine needs to marry one of her daughters Anastasia or Drizella to the Prince before Cinderella captures his heart. Finally, the Horned King must populate his Realm with Cauldron Born.

Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots can be played standalone with two or three players. You can also combine it with other Disney Villainous titles for up six-players. It includes 3 sculpted game pieces, 3 villain realms, 135 illustrated cards, 55 tokens, 1 tile, 3 reference guides, 3 villain guides, and a rulebook.

