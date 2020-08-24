Play the Original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles On a Tiny Arcade Cabinet

Despite a screen size of 1.5 inches with an overall cabinet size of 3.75 x 1.75 x 1.75-inches, Tiny Arcade keychain cabinets from Super Impulse are fully functional with original gameplay, sounds, a joystick and two control buttons. The lineup includes classics like Tetris, Galaga, Pac-Man, and Space Invaders, but now they're kicking things up a notch with Konami's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game from 1989.

More specifically, the Tiny Arcade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cabinet features 3 levels based on the original game (you can take a look at the tiny TMNT game in action via Pixel Dan's video from New York Toy Fair 2020 below). Not bad for only $19.99 here on Amazon (pre-orders ship on September 7th). Note that Burger Time (Amazon) and Mappy (Amazon) have also been added to the Tiny Arcade lineup, though the Amazon listings for those cabinets were not active at the time of writing. You can check out more Tiny Arcade games in their Amazon store.

Now, if you want the full arcade TMNT experience, you'll have to go with Arcade1Up's cabinet which includes the games Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 1989 and Turtles in Time from 1991. It even features full four player co-op. The Arcade1Up TMNT cabinet is available with and without the custom riser right here at Walmart for $369.99 to $399.99 with free shipping.

In related news, Arcade1Up recently added X-Men vs Street Fighter, Marvel vs Capcom, and Ms. Pac-Man Cabinets to their lineup. You can take a closer look at those cabinets right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

