Games are Buy 2 Get 1 Free at GameStop for the First Time Ever in Their Memorial Day Sale

GameStop has been pushing the deals hard lately, but they're kicking things up a notch for Memorial Day. The deals on tap include a massive buy 2, get 1 free sale on both new and pre-owned games for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch that starts today, May 22nd and runs through May 25th.

At the time of writing, nearly 3000 titles are included in the sale, and it includes top tiles like Persona 5 Royal SteelBook Edition, Red Dead Redemption 2, Madden 20, Mortal Kombat 11, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Switch), and a lot more. You can shop the entire sale right here, but we've broken the sale down by category in the links below.

Note that the games in the sale will likely change over the weekend, so grab what you want before the games sell out. You might also want to check back in to see if anything new pops up. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders over $35.

In addition to the B2G1 free sale on games, GameStop also has the following sales on tap for Memorial Day:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.