Purina’s Beggin’ Treats Launch Minecraft Collab For National Video Game Day

Woof! That’s the sound of your dog at home, begging for some sort of delicious treat, and it seems we’ve got just the thing. September 12th is National Video Game Day, and Purina has collaborated with A Minecraft Movie to bring dog-lovers and Minecrafters alike a new kind of bacon-flavored fun with Beggin’ Blocks Dog Treats.

Designed to resemble the grass blocks from the game, and made with tasty, real bacon, Beggin’ Blocks are limited-edition snacks that your dog will snatch up way before the sheep can get to them. Beggin’ Blocks are available in 6oz packages for $3.99 and 25oz packages for $12.49. You can purchase them right now here at Walmart and here at Chewy. What’s more, a sweepstakes event is tied into the release of these treats with prizes that range from A Minecraft Movie on digital to an Xbox Series S to a custom Beggin’ gaming chair. Details about the giveaway can be found below.

Purina Beggin’ Blocks A Minecraft Movie Dog Treats order at chewy order at walmart

Big Blocky Beggin’ Sweepstakes Details

The Big Blocky Beggin’ Sweepstakes offers fans of the game and movie a chance to win a special movie night experience, plus other gaming materials such as an XBox Series S and a gaming chair. Each week for 18 weeks, one Grand Prize winner will receive:

“A Minecraft Movie” digital movie

Xbox Series S (512 GB)

Custom Beggin’ gaming chair

A stockpile of Beggin’ treats

And more surprises for you and your pup!

Note that 9,900 First Prize winners will score A Minecraft Movie on digital, which gives you fairly decent odds to get a prize. To enter, visit the official the official blckysweeps website. Entries close on October 31, so don’t miss your chance to “win big and snack blocky!”

A Minecraft Movie is currently available to stream on HBO Max (previously known as MAX or, before that, HBO Max). The movie killed it in theaters earlier this year, pulling in almost $1 billion worldwide. Starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, the film became synonymous with its online memes and jokes, causing many to go back for repeated viewings. Now that you’ll have some Beggin’ Blocks in hand, it’s the perfect time to revisit the film from the comfort of your own couch with your puppy by your side.



