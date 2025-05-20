Read All 56 Volumes of The Seven Deadly Sins Manga for Only $20

Fanatical doesn’t just offer video game deals, they also offer some great ebooks, including manga. This week’s manga deal focuses on The Seven Deadly Sins, which centers on a group of knights that represent the seven deadly sins of pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony, and sloth. Fanatical is currently offering multiple tiers to readers who want to dive deeper into this story. Tier 1 includes 2 volumes each of The Seven Deadly Sins and The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, which takes place 16 years after the events of the original series, and it costs only $1. Spend $10 and receive 27 volumes of the series, continuing both the original and the sequel manga. Jump up to $20 and get all 56 volumes of the entire series, concluding the stories of both.

If you want to get started on The Seven Deadly Sins and you’re ready to dive into some manga, head to Fanatical right here. Fanatical states that the original value of all 56 volumes in this bundle was $615.44, so the $20 price is a serious steal. Plus, the downloads are DRM-free and avaialble in multiple formats. Read below for Fanatical’s own description of the bundle.

“Tier One is your introduction to the extraordinary world Nakaba Suzuki created, with the first two volumes of The Seven Deadly Sins and the Four Knights of the Apocalypse, the adventures start here. Princess Elizabeth is too late to stop the assassination of her father and is now on the run, seeking help from The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of Holy Knights falsely accused of trying to overthrow the monarchy. In the Four Knights of the Apocalypse, you follow Percival, a young boy destined to be part of the prophesized Four Knights, tasked with destroying the world. Percival embarks on a journey to find the other three knights.

Tier Two continues both stories by offering up a total of 27 volumes to unlock. In this tier, the Seven Deadly Sins enter a fighting tournament and clash with the Holy Knights. In the Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Percival and company head to the city of Sistana to arrange transportation to Liones. However, not all is well in the city of Sistana, as a Holy Knight is searching for a fragment of the Coffin of Eternal Darkness.

Tier Three is where you get the bumper reward of the whole 54 book bundle. Witness the epic conclusion of the Seven Deadly Sins story. After facing many trials, tribulations, and battles together, one last deadly foe remains.”



