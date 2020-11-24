Ready Player Two Novel is Available Now

Earnest Cline's Ready Player One was a very successful 2011 science fiction novel that became a very successful film directed by Steven Spielberg in 2018. Now Player Two has entered the game. The sequel novel launched today, November 24th and is now available to order on on Amazon in hardcover and Kindle editions or via audiobook with narration by Wil Wheaton.

Wil Wheaton does a great job with his book narrations, so if you want to go the Audible route, keep in mind that Amazon is running a Black Friday Audible membership deal that offers the first six months for only $4.95 per month (40% off - new members only). The Ready Player Two sequel is available on Amazon in hardcover for $18.63 (36% off) and on Kindle for $14.99.

The official synopsis for Ready Player Two reads:

"Are you ready? Days after winning OASIS founder James Halliday's contest, Wade Watts makes a discovery that changes everything. Hidden within Halliday's vaults, waiting for his heir to find, lies a technological advancement that will once again change the world and make the OASIS a thousand times more wondrous — and addictive — than even Wade dreamed possible. With it comes a new riddle, and a new quest — a last Easter egg from Halliday, hinting at a mysterious prize.

"And an unexpected, impossibly powerful, and dangerous new rival awaits, one who'll kill millions to get what he wants. Wade's life and future of the OASIS are again at stake, but this time the fate of humanity also hangs in the balance. Lovingly nostalgic and wildly original as only Ernest Cline could conceive it, Ready Player Two takes us on another imaginative, run, action-packed adventure through his beloved virtual universe, and jolts us thrillingly into the future once again."

If you want to dive into the world of Ready Player Two even further, note that a virtual treasure hunt event has been announced by Roblox. “Roblox is the closest thing to the Oasis in real life, and this contest is the closest thing to the treasure hunt in my book,” Cline said in a press release. You can get all of the details about the treasure hunt right here.

