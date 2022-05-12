Reebok x Looney Tunes Footwear and Apparel Collection Goes Worldwide

Reebok and Warner Bros. previously revealed a limited run of their fantastic Reebok x Looney Tunes footwear and apparel collection in China earlier this year, but now franchise fans worldwide will have the chance to bring the new collection home. The Reebok x Looney Tunes collection features a collection of unisex apparel in sizes 2XS through 2XL, featuring t-shirts, hoodies, pants, and a jacket. Then we've got the footwear line, which features shoes in the style of classic characters like Bugs Bunny, Road Runner, Sylvester, and more, and you can check out all of the new shoes starting on the next slide. You can also snag the collection right here beginning on May 23rd if you're a Reebok UNLOCKED member, and the collection will become globally available on May 26th. You can find all of the details on the new collection below.

Classic Leather Legacy AZ ($95, GW4301) – This '80s-inspired silhouette gets a makeover from the world's most "wascally wabbit." The grey and pink Classic Leather Legacy AZ pays homage to Bugs Bunny through the hairy suede materials and springy details that help the wearer bounce around like the trickster bunny. Available in unisex sizing.

Instapump Fury 95 ($200, GZ4948) – Bottle rocket graphics and Road Runner's legendary speed add an extra dose of rocket power to this version of the Instapump Fury 95. The shoe further pays homage to Road Runner through the upper resembling the character's bright blue feathers, various "Beep Beep" quotes and signature cloud of dust on the heel. Available in unisex sizing.

Instapump Fury Zone ($160, GZ4947) – Unleash your inner Martian with these extraterrestrial Instapump Fury Zone shoes. Inspired by Marvin the Martian's explosive ray gun, the upper features bright laser beam colors and futuristic details while the sockliner depicts Marvin and the ray gun's signature electric green bolt. Available in men's sizing.

Hurrikaze II Low ($120, GW4299) – These Wile E. Coyote-inspired shoes are sure to help the wearer explode onto the court! The action-packed version of this popular basketball silhouette features nods to Wile's beloved dynamite with a "BOOM!" graphic, warning label and an extra crispy Wile E. Coyote himself. Available in men's sizing.

Club C ($100, GY4779) – Looney Tunes characters wouldn't have their classic misadventures if not for the props they use along the way. This Club C pays homage to some of the loudest tools the characters take from the prop house with images on the sockliner and various explosive graphics on the heel and upper. Available in unisex, child and infant sizing.

Nano X1 ($140, GW4303) – Reebok's most-beloved training shoe gets a sleek makeover from the sneaky Sylvester the Cat. Lace up in these Nano X1's for any action-packed chase but keep an eye out for the elusive Tweety or you might be seeing stars more than just what is featured on the upper and heel. Available in men's sizing.

You can find up-close looks at all the shoes and apparel starting on the next slide. Let us know what you think of the collection in the comments or by giving me a shout on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!