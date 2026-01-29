Prepare for Resident Evil Requiem With This 60%-Off Deal on the Remakes

With Resident Evil Requiem officially set to arrive on February 27, 2026, Capcom is positioning the upcoming title as the definitive culmination of the franchise’s modern-day era. And with Leon Kennedy’s much-anticipated return and a renewed focus on Raccoon City-style horror and action, there’s never been a better moment to revisit (or perhaps experience for the first time) the remakes that have redefined the series.

Enter this absolute steal of a deal: the Resident Evil Remake Trilogy, currently discounted to just $35.99 (that’s 60% off!) on Humble Bundle. For anyone planning to dive into Requiem, this package is a great way to bide your time until its release.

Why the Remake Trilogy Is the Best Way to Prepare for Requiem

If you’re looking for the perfect crash course in remade Resident Evil design philosophy, this trilogy delivers it in spades. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 are the Leon Kennedy stories that directly inform Requiem’s tone, gameplay balance, and character arc. The evolution of Leon from rookie cop to hardened government agent provides the context for where we’ll likely find him in Requiem.

Meanwhile, Resident Evil 3 reinforces the catastrophic collapse of Raccoon City and Umbrella Corporation’s lasting legacy, which are themes that Requiem will likely continue to explore. These aren’t optional side stories or mere nostalgia bait. With these prior entries in the long-running franchise, you’re getting all you need for fully appreciating what Requiem aims to accomplish.

What You Get for $35.99

The Humble Bundle deal includes:

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition

Resident Evil 3 (plus Classic Costume Pack)

Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition

Bonus content like Mercenaries and Resident Evil Resistance

Considering the regular MSRP sits at $89.99, you’re saving over $50 on some of the finest horror experiences in gaming. Just be aware that this is definitely a limited-time offer, so don’t expect it to stick around for long.

How Requiem Builds on These Games

From what we’ve seen so far, Requiem’s dual-protagonist structure (featuring both Leon Kennedy and newcomer Grace Ashcroft) seems to build directly on the balance of survival horror and action that was refined across these remakes.

Early impressions from industry insiders are calling Requiem a “culmination” of the series’ last 30 years, making familiarity with the remakes especially rewarding for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The Smart Buy Strategy for 2026 RE Fans

If you’re planning to jump into Resident Evil Requiem next year, this Humble Bundle deal is one of the most budget-friendly companions to Requiem’s current pre-order offers. It’s worth noting that pre-orders for Requiem Deluxe Edition are being discounted as well, giving you a rare early savings opportunity for a major Capcom release.

Lock in the trilogy now, play through it methodically in the days leading up to February, and then roll straight into Requiem fully prepared for whatever horrors await!