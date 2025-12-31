Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Pre-Order Deal Is Too Good to Pass Up

It may be a pre-order, but when a deal this good comes around for one of 2026’s most anticipated horror titles, it’s worth bringing to your attention. Right now, Fanatical’s winter sale is offering Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition for just $65.59. That’s a solid 18% off the standard $79.99 price tag. For a game that’s still months away from release, this is about as good as pre-order discounts get, especially for a premium Capcom title.

Why Resident Evil Requiem Should be on Your Radar

Capcom is positioning Resident Evil Requiem as their big Q1 2026 release, and for good reason. The game takes us back to Raccoon City, a setting that hits all the right nostalgic notes while implementing modern survival horror mechanics. Requiem is arguably one of next year’s most anticipated games, and if you’re already planning on picking it up (especially on PC), now is the time to do so.

After all, it’s $65.59 for the Deluxe Edition versus the regular $79.99 MSRP. That’s nearly $15 in savings before the game even hits shelves. Fanatical delivers an official Steam key with instant digital delivery — no sketchy key reseller shenanigans here.

What You Actually Get in the Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition isn’t just the base game with a fancy name slapped on it. You’re getting the complete Deluxe Kit that includes five character costumes, weapon skins, visual filters, weapon charms, a classic audio pack, and additional story files. If you’re a hardcore RE fan, these extras matter, and they’ll likely be sold separately post-launch at a premium. This version essentially gives you the complete day-one experience without having to make add-on purchases later.

The Story Hooks to Whet Your Appetite

RE fans, rejoice! Leon Kennedy is a confirmed return as a playable character, paired with newcomer Grace Ashcroft in what appears to be a dual-protagonist approach. Capcom seems to be trying to strike that perfect balance between the action-driven elements that defined the middle RE entries and the genuinely terrifying atmosphere of recent titles like Village and the RE2 Remake.

Why You Might Want to Jump on This Now

Holiday sales are the perfect time to lock in pre-orders for next year’s big releases. If you’re already mapping out your 2026 gaming calendar, grabbing Resident Evil Requiem at this price point makes sense. The reality is that pre-release discounts on major Capcom titles tend to be rare, and this 18% off deal likely won’t stick around as we get closer to launch.The Fanatical winter sale won’t last forever, and neither will this discount. If Resident Evil Requiem is already on your wishlist, securing the Deluxe Edition at $65.59 is a no-brainer. You’re essentially getting the premium version for close to standard edition pricing, which is well worth the price of RE scares and action.