SCOOB: BarkBox Fans Celebrate Limited Edition Scooby-Doo Dog Toys

Scooby-Doo fans are absolutely thrilled with this month’s limited edition SCOOB! dog toys from BarkBox. The company specializes in subscription boxes for your furry friends and a partnership with the upcoming film just makes too much sense. Fans are posting all over social media with pictures of their pups enjoying everything the boxes have to offer. Each month has a different theme, but a lot of people just couldn’t resist how cute this month’s toys would be. There was a Scooby plush toy, an overstuffed version of the Mystery Machine, and even Muttley for people to enjoy. One part of the box that will get a lot of play is a toy sandwich that expands when pulled on. (That’s sure to be the source of a bunch of laughs as you’re staying safe at home.)

BarkBox even included Scooby Snacks! and dog chews for your faithful companion. The strength of seeing that printed on the packaging was probably enough for a lot of people who came up watching one of the many iterations of the popular cartoon. (If you’re worried about the ingredients for your dog, you can rest easy. There’s no weird fillers like wheat, soy, or corn in the treats.) Check out the descriptions for some of the toys below:

For Scoob, “Like, it’s the coolest dog of ‘em all! (Besides your dog, of course). Scoob is packed with fluff, crinkle, and a big squeaker. Great for snuggle, wrestling, and fetch! After all, he’s used to being chased.”

With the Mystery Machine, “Zoinks! The Mystery Machine is packed with all your dog’s favorites: fluff, crackling crinkle, and a big squeaker!”

Scoop’s Groovy Sandwich is absolutely amazing, “Hope you brought your playtime appetite! This super-duper sandwich is stacked with two big squeakers and crackling crinkle paper. Grab onto the bungee rope for a game of tug. Winner gets all the Scooby Snacks™!”

"With hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever -- a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global dog-pocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone could have imagined."

