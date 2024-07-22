SDCC 2024 Walmart Collector Con: Here’s Where To Get The Exclusives

Walmart Collector Con July 2024

Walmart’s Collector Con event is back for San Diego Comic-Con 2024, offering exclusives on July 25 and 26 at 7am PT / 10am ET both days. At that time you’ll find new collectibles for fans of Star Wars, WWE, Marvel, GI Joe, Stranger Things, Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more. Everything you need to know about those drops can be found right here.

Highlights of this year’s crop of Walmart Collector Con SDCC 2024 exclusives include new figures in the Street Sharks, Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series, MOTU, G.I. Joe Classified, and Transformers lineups. A complete breakdown can be found below complete with pre-order links and launch dates. Additional exclusives will be added if Walmart decides to drop any surprises. If you wan’t to dive right in, you can check out Walmart’s Collector Con / SDCC 2024 page right here. Also keep in mind that Funko’s SDCC exclusive Pop figures will drop on 7/25 as well.

Marvel Legends / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/25):

Marvel 85th Anniversary Retro Venom – See at Walmart

Marvel Legends Series Retro Professor X / Warlord – See at Walmart

G.I. Joe Classified Series Exclusives (Drops on 7/25):

G.I. Joe Classified Series #138, Night Force Vincent R. “Falcon” Falcone & Quarre – See at Walmart

TMNT and Masters of the Universe / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/25):

Masters of the Universe Origins Action Figure Necro-Conda – See at Walmart

Masters of the Universe Origins Action Figure Horde Trooper Prime – See at Walmart

MOTU Origins Turtles of Grayskull Leatherhead – See at Walmart

TMNT -Archie Comics -7″ scale Action Figure – Cryin Houn Deluxe ( Drops on 7/26 ) – See at Walmart

) – See at Walmart NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Mirage Comics) – 7″ Scale Action Figure – B&W Shredder & Foot Soldier Bundle – See at Walmart

Star Wars / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/25):

Star Wars The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Trainers Action Figure – See at Walmart

Star Wars The Black Series Holocomm Collection Mae (Assassin) – See at Walmart

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Ahsoka Tano’s 9 inch T-6 Jedi Shuttle and Three 1 inch Micro Figures – See at Walmart

Transformers / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/25):

Transformers Legacy United Star Raider Thundertron – See at Walmart

Transformers Legacy United Deluxe Star Raider Road Pig – See at Walmart

WWE and AEW / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/25):

Squishmallows and Little People Collector Sets / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/25):

Stranger Things Squishmallows – See at Walmart

Little People Collector Sets: Harry Potter / Wednesday / Gremlins / Dia De Los Muertos / LOST / Breaking Bad – See at Walmart

Street Sharks Figures / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/26):

McFarlane Toys, NECA, and Super 7 / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 725/ and 7/26):

Pokemon Select / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/26):