SDCC 2024 Walmart Collector Con: Here’s Where To Get The Exclusives

Walmart’s Collector Con event is back for San Diego Comic-Con 2024, offering exclusives on July 25 and 26 at 7am PT / 10am ET both days. At that time you’ll find new collectibles for fans of Star Wars, WWE, Marvel, GI Joe, Stranger Things, Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more. Everything you need to know about those drops can be found right here.
Highlights of this year’s crop of Walmart Collector Con SDCC 2024 exclusives include new figures in the Street Sharks, Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series, MOTU, G.I. Joe Classified, and Transformers lineups. A complete breakdown can be found below complete with pre-order links and launch dates. Additional exclusives will be added if Walmart decides to drop any surprises. If you wan’t to dive right in, you can check out Walmart’s Collector Con / SDCC 2024 page right here. Also keep in mind that Funko’s SDCC exclusive Pop figures will drop on 7/25 as well.
Marvel Legends / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/25):
- Marvel 85th Anniversary Retro Venom – See at Walmart
- Marvel Legends Series Retro Professor X / Warlord – See at Walmart
G.I. Joe Classified Series Exclusives (Drops on 7/25):
- G.I. Joe Classified Series #138, Night Force Vincent R. “Falcon” Falcone & Quarre – See at Walmart
TMNT and Masters of the Universe / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/25):
- Masters of the Universe Origins Action Figure Necro-Conda – See at Walmart
- Masters of the Universe Origins Action Figure Horde Trooper Prime – See at Walmart
- MOTU Origins Turtles of Grayskull Leatherhead – See at Walmart
- TMNT -Archie Comics -7″ scale Action Figure – Cryin Houn Deluxe (Drops on 7/26) – See at Walmart
- NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Mirage Comics) – 7″ Scale Action Figure – B&W Shredder & Foot Soldier Bundle – See at Walmart
Star Wars / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/25):
- Star Wars The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Trainers Action Figure – See at Walmart
- Star Wars The Black Series Holocomm Collection Mae (Assassin) – See at Walmart
- Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Ahsoka Tano’s 9 inch T-6 Jedi Shuttle and Three 1 inch Micro Figures – See at Walmart
Transformers / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/25):
- Transformers Legacy United Star Raider Thundertron – See at Walmart
- Transformers Legacy United Deluxe Star Raider Road Pig – See at Walmart
WWE and AEW / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/25):
- WWE Elite Samoan Dynasty Pack of 3 Action Figures – See at Walmart
- WWE Monday Night War Elite Collection Syxx – See at Walmart
- WWE Monday Night War Elite Collection Ultimate Warrior – See at Walmart
- WWE Monday Night War Elite Collection Lita – See at Walmart
- WWE Ultimate Edition Monday Night War Triple H – See at Walmart
- WWE Monday Night War Elite Collection Razor Ramon – See at Walmart
- AEW Unrivaled Darby Allin – See at Walmart
- AEW Unmatched Brody King – See at Walmart
Squishmallows and Little People Collector Sets / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/25):
- Stranger Things Squishmallows – See at Walmart
- Little People Collector Sets: Harry Potter / Wednesday / Gremlins / Dia De Los Muertos / LOST / Breaking Bad – See at Walmart
Street Sharks Figures / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/26):
- UPDATE: The new Street Sharks figures were not Walmart exclusives and launched early here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.
- Street Sharks Streex – See at Walmart
- Street Sharks Big Slammu – See at Walmart
- Street Sharks Dr. Piranoid – See at Walmart
McFarlane Toys, NECA, and Super 7 / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 725/ and 7/26):
- DC Multiverse Shazam (DC Vs Vampires) – See at Walmart
- McFarlane Toys Collector Edition Agent Liberty – See at Walmart
- McFarlane Toys Marvel Collection 1:10th Posed Spider-Man Figure Gold Label (AUTOGRAPHED) (Drops on 7/25)- See at Walmart
- Universal Monsters Super Cyborg – Creature from the Black Lagoon – See at Walmart
- NECA Elvira Figure (AUTOGRAPHED) (Drops on 7/25) – See at Walmart
Pokemon Select / Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/26):
- Includes figures of Mudkip, Chimchar, Turtwig, and Piplum – See at Walmart