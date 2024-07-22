Here’s How To Get SDCC 2024 Funko Pop Exclusives

SDCC 2024 Funko Pop Exclusives

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 takes place Thursday, July 25th through Sunday, July 28th, 2024 and fans will be flocking to Funkoville for the latest batch of exclusive Pop figures. As always, you don’t have to physically attend the show to get your hands on the exclusive Funko Pops. In fact, you barely need to life a finger because we’ve done all of prep for you. Everything you need to know about SDCC 2024 Funko Pop exclusives and where to pre-order them can be found right here.

You’ll be able to pre-order many the SDCC 2023 shared exclusive Funko Pops from the Funko Shop starting at 6am PT / 9am ET July 25th. Shared retailers might go live at that time as well, but expect delays. That said, there are a few very important things to keep in mind:

Funko is requiring a password reset for all account Funko and Loungefly holders in order to purchase SDCC exclusives online. Make sure you handle that right here before launch day.

You might encounter a queue, so be ready and waiting early. Express checkout options like Apple Pay will not be accepted on the 25th, so have your credit card information saved in your account or close at hand.

Items in your cart are not guaranteed for checkout so, again, being prepared ahead of time is crucial.

Funko will be offering an SDCC exclusives bundle that will include one copy of every exclusive Funko Pop for a whopping $556. Quantities will be extremely limited, but you’ll have a chance to grab it right here at Funko.com starting at 9am ET on July 25th. It may not seem like every SDCC 2024 Funko Pop is worth getting, but rest assured that these bundles will sell out anyway thanks to resellers and super collectors.

The Deadpool & Wolverine Pop Yourself promotion kicks off here at Funko.com on July 24th at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

SDCC 2024 Funko Pop Exclusives

A breakdown of the SDCC 202 shared retail exclusive Funko Pops can be found below. Existing early pre-order links might not be active until after the launch. Links will be added and updated as needed. You can keep up with the rest of this week’s non SDCC Funko Pop releases right here.

