Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Wave Includes Kaine, Agent Venom, and More

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Hasbro has announced a new wave of retro Spider-Man Marvel Legends action figures that includes Spider-Man Unlimited, Spider-Boy, Kaine, Electro (Francine Frye), Agent Venom (Flash Thompson), and Chameleon! It should be a popular wave, so you’ll want to be ready and waiting for pre-orders to open up starting at 10am PST / 1pm EST on December 12th. If you’re interested in picking up these integral web-slingers and his enemies, then head over to Entertainment Earth here or Amazon here after launch. Check out below for more details – direct links will be added after the launch.

Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Wave / Hasbro

Electro (Francine Frye) Marvel Legends Action Figure : A supervillain with the ability to generate and control electricity. Feel her vengeance!

Spider-Boy Marvel Legends Action Figure: Bailey Briggs, just a kid trying to balance the ability to produce spider venom and talk to spiders with his homework and relationships, who knew it would be so hard?

Spider-Man Unlimited Marvel Legends Action Figure: Straight from 1999 comes the space-traveling, nanotech suit wearing, Spider-Man!

Kaine Marvel Legends Action Figure: The original Peter Parker clone.

Agent Venom (Flash Thompson) Marvel Legends Action Figure: Flash Thompson combines with the Venom symbiote to use the alien's power for good, with only a few side effects.

Chameleon Marvel Legends Action Figure: This cunning and resourceful villain may not have any superpowers, but he's still able to disguise and hide himself as anybody!

Everyone’s favorite web-slinger is going through it in the latest run of Amazing Spider-Man comics. The new 10-part saga is part of Joe Kelly and artist Ed McGuinness’ The Amazing Spider-Man. The event, now titled The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man, began its run back in November, and will lead into the One World Under Doom event slated in 2025. Comicbook’s Cameron Bonomolo gave a fantastic rundown of the events that lead into Spider-Man’s unfortunate circumstances, but the facts you need to know are that Doctor Doom is the new Sorcerer Supreme and Spider-Man is his new champion, now set-up with new armor and eight fancy, new lives.

Spider-Man might be headed towards a few deaths, but we know he’ll make it out okay. 8 deaths is nothing for our Spider-Man!



