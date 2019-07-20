Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series Electronic Boba Fett Helmet Arrives Tonight

Yesterday at San Diego Comic-Con, Hasbro revealed The Black Series electronic helmet that everyone was waiting for – Boba Fett! As with other Black Series prop helmet releases, it’s a full-size wearable replica (adjustable fit) that comes with fancy features like a flip-down viewfinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated rangefinder HUD.

What’s more, Hasbro has confirmed that pre-orders for The Black Series Boba Fett helmet will open right here for $119.99 with free shipping starting at 8:30pm EST (5:30pm PST) tonight, July 20th. Note that Hasbro has also confirmed that the HyperReal Luke Skywalker figure will also be able to pre-order in the link above at that time. That figure follows the Darth Vader Hyperreal figure that’s set to ship from Entertainment Earth later this month and from Walmart in August.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, one of the biggest Hasbro toy releases to come out of Star Wars Celebration 2019 back in April was The Black Series Luke Skywalker Electronic X-Wing helmet. Like the Boba Fett helmet, this is a full-size, wearable replica for adult heads, it also features battle sounds, speech projection, and more.

You can pre-order the the helmet right here for $99.99 with free shipping slated for October. Compare that with the high end Anovos replica that will set you back $399.99. All that version does is look good a three times the price. The official feature list for The Black Series version reads:

Featuring highly-detailed deco, movie-inspired design, interior padding, lights, and sound fx, this full-scale replica of Luke Skywalker’s iconic helmet is a great addition to any fan’s collection

3 internal speakers create a surround sound experience and synchronized LED lights inside the visor simulate the blasts of enemy vehicles

Flip the switch inside the helmet to choose between a simulation of piloting an X-Wing at the Battle of Yavin or a Snowspeeder at the Battle of Hoth

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.