Star Wars Black Series Santa Droid and Stormtrooper Reindeer Holiday Figures Unveiled (Exclusive)

Hasbro’s Black Series figures for the Halloween and Christmas holiday seasons are always fun, and we’re thinking that the two that are being unveiled exclusively here at Comicbook today are must-haves for 2025.

It all starts with an Astromech Droid figure that’s decked out in full Santa Claus attire complete with soft goods hat and beard combo. A micro figure of Grogu in matching festive costume takes the set to the next level. Then there’s the Stormtrooper, who has been forced into servitude as one of Santa Droid’s reindeer. He comes with soft goods reindeer ears and a couple of porg buddies, one of which is dressed up like a tiny snowman. You’ll notice that Rudolph the Stormtrooper has pilfered a blaster toy from Santa’s gift bag, which is undoubtedly his small way of rebelling against his oppressor.

Official details regarding both of these new Star Wars The Black Series Holiday 2025 figures can be found below, including pricing and a gallery of images. Both are currently slated for a Fall 2025 release, which isn’t surprising. Historically, pre-orders for Hasbro’s Christmas-themed figures have launched in September, so that will likely be the case this year. When they do arrive, you’ll find them here at Entertainment Earth. This article will update with additional information when it becomes available, so stay tuned!

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STORMTROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) / $24.99: “This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like a festive stormtrooper with reindeer deco and soft goods antlers. Display the figure in your office or on your desk with the included blaster accessory and pose out the porgs with matching reindeer deco.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ASTROMECH DROID (HOLIDAY EDITION) / $24.99: “This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like a festive astromech droid with red and green deco, plus a soft goods Santa hat. Display the figure in your office or on your desk with the included accessories: a candy cane, 3 droid tools, 2 jet thrusters, and 2 flame FX and pose out Grogu — dressed up in a Santa suit.”