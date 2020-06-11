The Star Wars Boba Fett Mandalorian Stoneware Dinner Set is Perfect for Fancy Meals

This official Star Wars Boba Fett dinner set seems like fun way for Star Wars fans to enjoy simple fare, but it's made of stoneware, not cheap plastic. The set also includes a dessert / salad plate, a large dinner plate, a large dinner bowl, and a large drinking mug - which is enough for a formal meal.

Indeed, we love the idea of setting the table with the Boba Fett dinnerware set and serving your guests a fancy meal on it. You might want to reserve the set for special occasions anyway since the items included aren't dishwasher or microwave safe. That's usually the case with plates, bowls, and cups that feature elaborate designs, but the stoneware should hold up for a long time otherwise.

You can order the Boba Fett stoneware dinner set here at Toynk for $49.99 with free shipping (in stock June 22nd). The gold utensils aren't included, but they are an elegant touch. You might want to add these tiki mugs for after dinner drinks on the porch as well. Just make sure to take off your helmet before eating...

The beloved bounty hunter Boba Fett has cheated death to make an appearance in Season 2 of the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Prepare yourself for this momentous occasion with Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series Electronic Boba Fett Helmet. It's a pretty spectacular bit of roleplay gear, and it's cheaper than ever thanks to a sale on Amazon and Best Buy.

At the time of writing you can score the helmet here at Best Buy and here on Amazon for $103.99, which is 13% off the list price. It's a full-size wearable replica (adjustable fit) that comes with fancy features like a flip-down viewfinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated rangefinder HUD. The official breakdown of features reads:

Premium electronic helmet: featuring highly-detailed deco, movie-inspired design, interior padding, Adjustable fit, and electronic lights, This full-scale Boba Fett helmet is an iconic addition to any Star Wars fan's collection

Viewfinder with illuminated rangefinder HUD: with the press of a button the viewfinder drops down, activating 2 red LEDs that flash in a “hunting” pattern as well as a white led-illuminated rangefinder HUD

