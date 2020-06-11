Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian, and IG-11 Tiki Mugs Are up for Pre-Order

Geeki Tikis kicked off their official lineup of Star Wars: The Mandalorian tiki mugs with an exclusive that features The Child (aka Baby Yoda) sipping soup. Now they're following it up with the main collection which includes a tiki mug featuring Baby Yoda in a Force pose, the assassin droid turned hero IG-11, and The Mandalorian himself.

As with all Geeki Tikis mugs, The Mandalorian collection is made of hefty ceramic and is top shelf dishwasher and microwave safe. The Baby Yoda mug holds 16oz, the IG-11 mug holds 18oz, and the Mando Mug holds a whopping 20oz of your favorite summer beverage. Pre-order links for each mug can be found below with shipping slated for August.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Force Pose 16 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug ($19.99) - Order at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars: The Mandalorian IG-11 18 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug ($24.99) - Order at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mando 20 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug ($19.99) - Order at Entertainment Earth

In other Baby Yoda merch news, the very first Christmas decorations featuring Baby Yoda are starting to go up for pre-order, and the lineup includes the adorable 6-inch snow globe pictured here.

The Baby Yoda snow globe design is only available as a render at this point, but the image above gives you a pretty good idea about what the final product will look like. It features Baby Yoda in the little travel pod with falling snow and light effects. Pre-orders for the Baby Yoda snow globe are live here at Entertainment Earth for $22.99 with shipping slated for September. The globe follows the debut of a Baby Yoda nutcracker ($49.99) and Baby Yoda Christmas stockings ($10.99 - $11.99). Hallmark Baby Yoda Christmas tree ornaments are also on the way.

Finally, Hasbro launched a Black Series wave recently that included The Mandalorian in his shiny Beskar armor. Pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99 while they last. Grab it quick, because Hasbro's first Black Series figure of the bounty hunter is difficult to find these days (Entertainment Earth is getting a batch in September). You can check out the rest of the new Black Series figures right here.

