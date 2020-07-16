Studio Ghibli My Neighbor Totoro and Princess Mononoke SteelBook Blu-rays are Live

Studio Ghibli, GKIDS and Shout Factory are continuing their lineup of limited edition SteelBook Blu-ray releases with director Hayao Miyazaki's classic animated films My Neighbor Totoro and Princess Mononoke!

Pre-orders for the My Neighbor Totoro SteelBook Blu-ray are live here at Best Buy for $19.99. Princess Mononoke is also available here at Best Buy for the same price. Both films are slated for release on October 20th. Note that Amazon currently has a listing up for Princess Mononoke and My Neighbor Totoro, but they iare priced at $26.98 at the time of writing. Pre-order links for the other SteelBook Blu-rays in this new Studio Ghibli collection can be found below.

On a related note, Director Makoto Shinkai burst onto the scene with the smash anime hit Your Name, and solidified his position as one of Japan's top filmmaking talents with the recent release of Weathering With You. This gorgeous animated love story is nearly ready to come home on Blu-ray thanks to GKIDS and Shout Factory, but you'll have to decide between the standard and Limited Edition SteelBook editions. Details on both can be found below, along with all of the info you need regarding bonus features.

At the time of writing, the standard edition of Weathering With You is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $22.99 with shipping slated for September 15th. The SteelBook edition is also available to pre-order on Amazon for just a bit more at $27.99 with the same street date. Both of these prices are down considerably since pre-orders first went live. If you're unfamiliar, a synopsis of Weathering With You is available below.

"The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky."

