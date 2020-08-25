The Baby Yoda Succulent Planter Is On Backorder For Christmas

Like many products based on The Child (aka Baby Yoda) from the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian, this succulent planter sold out quickly when it launched earlier this month. It's a simple little thing, but the fact that it's cute, easy to care fore (the succulent is fake), and priced around $15 made it wildly popular. So much so that backorders are now pushed off until December 1st - December 12th. In other words, if you want to reserve one for a Christmas gift, the time is now.

BoxLunch appears to have cornered the market on Disney official faux succulent planters featuring Baby Yoda in his pram, so reserve yours here for $14.92 before the ship date gets pushed out further (you won't be charged until it ships).

If you don't want to wait, BoxLunch has a Baby Yoda mood light with similar design and price as the planter that's in stock and shipping now. It uses two button cell LR44 batteries, which are included. You can grab one here at BoxLunch for $14.92 while they last. You can also check out the rest of their Baby Yoda merch right here. The collection includes shirts, backpacks, toys, and pillow buddies.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.