The Best Funko Pop Gift Ideas For Holiday 2020

Funko Pops make a great stocking stuffer holiday gift for casual fans, and they can be a monumental gift for collectors. The problem is that the selection is beyond overwhelming. Where do you begin? We're here to help with a selection of some of the best Funko Pops released in 2020. Our Funko Pop gift guide touches on popular fandoms like Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and anime with popular 'common' releases that should be easy to find and affordable for stocking stuffer gifts. We've also mixed in some exclusive 'grails' released in 2020 that sold out quickly and currently fetch high prices on sites like eBay. Finally, if you're interested in Funko Pops with specific holiday themes, you can find many of the best ones right here on Amazon. Keep in mind that Funko announces new Pop figures virtually every single day, and you can keep tabs on most of it right here. At this point, many of the figures being released are pre-orders with ship dates that go beyond the holiday season, but the window for that hasn't closed just yet. There could be more Funko Pop gift ideas to come, so keep tabs on this list. New additions will be added as they become available. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

DC Comics Funko Pop Gifts Recently, Funko's Black Light series of Pop figures extended beyond Marvel to include its first wave of DC Comics characters. These characters include Batman, The Joker, and Harley Quinn from the beloved '90s show Batman: The Animated Series. As you can see from the image, putting these figures together would make for an awesome neon display. All three are exclusive to Hot Topic, and sold out online at the time of writing. However, you might be able to order online for store pickup. You can also grab them here on eBay. Many of the Marvel Black Light Pop figures are also available on eBay. prevnext

Anime Funko Pop Gifts Pop figures based on popular anime franchises like Dragon Ball Z and My Hero Academia are one of Funko's staples, but 2020 was the first year that they brought anime into their popular line of advent calendars. If you have an anime fan on your shopping list, the calendar featuring 24 Dragon Ball Z Pocket Pops would be a fun way to count down to Christmas. As you can see in the picture above, Goku, Vegeta, Master Roshi, and Piccolo are confirmed for the set, but the remaining figures will remain a surprise - as they should. The DBZ advent calendar is avaialble here on Amazon for $30.99 (50% off). prevnext

Tim Burton Funko Pop Gifts Funko Pop figures based on films by Tim Burton are hugely popular, especially when it comes to The Nightmare Before Christmas. However, we saw some big additions this year for Beetlejuice, Corpse Bride, and Edward Scissorhands as well. Many of these Pop figures were released during Funko's Funkoween event back in May. A breakdown these Pop figures can be found here. We're particularly fond of the Barbara and Adam Pops from Beetlejuice and the series of Edward Scissorhands Pop figures. Note that The Nightmare Before Christmas also has a Funko Pop advent calendar out for the 2020 holiday season. You can find details about it right here. prevnext