The Best Funko Pop Gift Ideas For Holiday 2020
Funko Pops make a great stocking stuffer holiday gift for casual fans, and they can be a monumental gift for collectors. The problem is that the selection is beyond overwhelming. Where do you begin? We're here to help with a selection of some of the best Funko Pops released in 2020.
Our Funko Pop gift guide touches on popular fandoms like Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and anime with popular 'common' releases that should be easy to find and affordable for stocking stuffer gifts. We've also mixed in some exclusive 'grails' released in 2020 that sold out quickly and currently fetch high prices on sites like eBay. Finally, if you're interested in Funko Pops with specific holiday themes, you can find many of the best ones right here on Amazon.
Keep in mind that Funko announces new Pop figures virtually every single day, and you can keep tabs on most of it right here. At this point, many of the figures being released are pre-orders with ship dates that go beyond the holiday season, but the window for that hasn't closed just yet. There could be more Funko Pop gift ideas to come, so keep tabs on this list. New additions will be added as they become available.
Star Wars Funko Pop Gifts
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Funko Pops led by The Child (aka Baby Yoda) were huge in 2020, and you can expect more to come through December as part of Disney's Mando Mondays program. You can grab most of The Mandalorian Pop figures here on Amazon, including tons of Baby Yoda variants. Note that there are several deluxe Pops to be had such as the 10-inch Baby Yoda and Baby Yoda riding with Mando on a Bantha.
In the Star Wars category we also liked Funko's Battle at Echo Base series. It celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back with a six Pop figure collection that features combinable bases that come together to form a 12-inch display. Links to each of the figures can be found below (Amazon exclusive):
- Deluxe Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Series - 6" Wampa
- Deluxe Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Series - Han Solo and Tauntaun
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Series - Flocked Chewbacca
- Deluxe Star Wars Battle at Echo Base Series 6-inch Probe Droid
- Deluxe Star Wars Battle at Echo Base Series Princess Leia
Marvel Funko Pop Gifts
Over the course of 2020, Marvel and Funko teamed up on an Avengers Assemble Pop figure series that would contain six Avengers figures released over the course of a year. Once complete, these figures could be combined into a display that would capture the iconic moment from the original Avengers movie when the team assembles for the first time. All six figures were exclusive to Amazon, and a few are still available to purchase outright (they also work well as standalone Pops). Others have sold out and can only be purchased on sites like eBay:
- Avengers Assemble Iron Man Pop (eBay)
- Avengers Assemble Hulk Pop (Amazon)
- Avengers Assemble Hawkeye Pop (eBay)
- Avengers Assemble Thor Pop (Amazon)
- Avengers Assemble Black Widow Pop (eBay)
DC Comics Funko Pop Gifts
Recently, Funko's Black Light series of Pop figures extended beyond Marvel to include its first wave of DC Comics characters. These characters include Batman, The Joker, and Harley Quinn from the beloved '90s show Batman: The Animated Series.
As you can see from the image, putting these figures together would make for an awesome neon display. All three are exclusive to Hot Topic, and sold out online at the time of writing. However, you might be able to order online for store pickup. You can also grab them here on eBay. Many of the Marvel Black Light Pop figures are also available on eBay.prevnext
Anime Funko Pop Gifts
Pop figures based on popular anime franchises like Dragon Ball Z and My Hero Academia are one of Funko's staples, but 2020 was the first year that they brought anime into their popular line of advent calendars. If you have an anime fan on your shopping list, the calendar featuring 24 Dragon Ball Z Pocket Pops would be a fun way to count down to Christmas.
As you can see in the picture above, Goku, Vegeta, Master Roshi, and Piccolo are confirmed for the set, but the remaining figures will remain a surprise - as they should. The DBZ advent calendar is avaialble here on Amazon for $30.99 (50% off).prevnext
Disney Funko Pop Gifts
Disney celebrated many milestones in 2020, and they made Funko Pops for all of them. Unfortunately, some of the biggest releases were exclusives that now fall into the rare and expensive category.
Grails include the Disneyland 65th anniversary Castle with Mickey Pop Town (see on eBay) and the Disney Archives Mickey Mouse set (see the set on eBay, or purchase individually). However, you can still get your hands on Pop figures from the complete Disneyland 65th anniversary wave and the Fantasia 80th anniversary wave. A full breakdown of these waves and more can be found in the links below.
- The Disneyland 65th Anniversary Funko Pop Collection
- Disney Fantasia 80th Anniversary Funko Pops
- Pixar's Toy Story 25th Anniversary Alien Remix Funko Pops
Tim Burton Funko Pop Gifts
Funko Pop figures based on films by Tim Burton are hugely popular, especially when it comes to The Nightmare Before Christmas. However, we saw some big additions this year for Beetlejuice, Corpse Bride, and Edward Scissorhands as well. Many of these Pop figures were released during Funko's Funkoween event back in May. A breakdown these Pop figures can be found here.
We're particularly fond of the Barbara and Adam Pops from Beetlejuice and the series of Edward Scissorhands Pop figures. Note that The Nightmare Before Christmas also has a Funko Pop advent calendar out for the 2020 holiday season. You can find details about it right here.prevnext
Harry Potter Funko Pop Gifts
Funko has released a million Pop figures based on the Harry Potter franchise, but this version featuring Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Grainger riding atop the Gringotts Dragon from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows is one of the best so far. Any Harry Potter fan would love to have this in their collection.
That said, you can pre-order the Harry, Ron & Hermione on Gringotts Dragon Pop Ride figure for $29.99 here at Entertainment Earth with shipping slated for November. It reminds us of the Pops that Funko released for Game of Thrones featuring Daenerys, Jon Snow, and the Night King riding dragons. Those Pop Rides were among the best of the GoT collection as well. Honestly. we're surprised it took Funko this long to deliver a Harry Potter version.prevnext
Gaming Funko Pop Gifts
When it comes to gaming, the big standout for 2020 is Pokemon. The Pokemon lineup of Funko Pops is a super easy stocking stuffer gift idea. There are tons of common options here on Amazon, and you can score some rare exclusives here on eBay. Pokemon Center Funko exclusives can also be found in the eBay links below:
When it comes to Pop figures based on other popular video game franchises, you can find many of them here at GameStop. Not surprisingly, they also tend to get many of the exclusives in the category.prevnext
Ad Icons Funko Pop Gifts
Funko's Ad Icons line is especially fun if you're nostalgic about food. It's one of Funko's most popular lines, which is why they went big on it this year. The McDonald's mascot collection was one of the major releases, with a wave that includes Officer Mac, Grimace, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese, and, of course, Ronald McDonald.
You can purchase them individually, but the set was also available in a rare 5-pack that can only be ordered here on eBay. If you're not concerned with the 5-pack, you can still complete the set by grabbing the individual McDonald's Funko Pops via the links below.
- McDonald's Ronald McDonald Pop! Vinyl Figure ($10.99): See on Amazon / See at Entertainment Earth / See at GameStop
- McDonald's Grimace Pop! Vinyl Figure ($10.99): See on Amazon / See at Entertainment Earth / See at GameStop
- McDonald's Hamburglar Pop! Vinyl Figure ($10.99): See on Amazon / See at Entertainment Earth / See at GameStop
- McDonald's Mayor McCheese Pop! Vinyl Figure ($10.99): See on Amazon / See at Entertainment Earth / See at GameStop
- McDonald's Officer Big Mac Pop! Vinyl Figure ($10.99): See on Amazon / See at Entertainment Earth / See at GameStop
Television Funko Pop Gifts0comments
Fans of popular television series got a lot of love from Funko in 2020 - especially if you are a fan of The Office. However, Funko finally got around to delivering Pop figures for several standout shows this year. A breakdown of some of our favorite first-time waves can be found below.
- Schitt's Creek Funko Pops
- How I Met Your Mother Funko Pops
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Funko Pops
- The Boys Funko Pops
If you are a fan of The Office, you can find a ton of options here on Amazon. They even have a Dundee Award Pop that can be customized with your own message (though it will arrive after Christmas).prev