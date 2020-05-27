Here Are the Best Pop Figures From Funko's Funkoween Event
Last week Funko celebrated their first ever Funkoween in May event, which included reveals of new Halloween-themed Pop figures all week long. Tim Burton and Disney were the stars of the show with releases based on fan-favorite lines including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, The Haunted Mansion, and more. We also saw Pop figure releases inspired by horror classics and a got a closer look at the upcoming Marvel Zombies wave.
In the gallery below you'll find a breakdown of all of our favorite Pop figures from the event along with links where they can be pre-ordered. There are also several exclusives up for grabs.
Funko was forced to shift gears this year thanks to coronavirus-related convention closures, and they responded with online events like Virtual Con and Funkoween. We expect this trend to continue even after things return to normal. Funkoween felt like a shift towards themed Pop figure events from Funko, so stay tuned for more of that in the near future. When new Funko Pops arrive, you'll find all the details right here.
Beetlejuice
The Beetlejuice wave includes the ghosts of Barbara and Adam Maitland with the scary face transformations that they used in an attempt to scare the Deetz family away from their home. Pre-orders for both figures are available in the links below.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Funko's The Nightmare Before Christmas Funkoween wave of Pop figures is too massive for one slide. A complete breakdown of the new Pops can be found here.
Edward Scissorhands
The Edward Scissorhands wave included Kim in a white dress, Edward in dress clothes, and Edward and his expertly crafted Dinohedge (our favorite), plus exclusives. Pre-orders for the figures are live now via the links below:
As far as the exclusives are concerned, Edward in a makeup mask will be a Books-a-Million exclusive. Edward with his show-and-tell cutout will be exclusive to Walmart.
Corpse Bride
The Corpse Bride Pop figure wave includes Victor Van Dort with his loyal skele-dog Scraps. Naturally, it also includes Emily the Corpse Bride. Pre-orders for both of these Pops are live now via the links below with shipping slated for August:
Hocus Pocus
Disney new Hocus Pocus wave included Flying Sarah, Mary, and Winifred Pop figures are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth along with several of the previously released standard issue Hocus Pocus Pops. The original Hocus Pocus Pop figures are a Spirit Halloween exclusive that you can find right here. Inside that link you'll also find the Sanderson Sisters deluxe Movie Moment Pop featuring the witches toiling over a bubbling cauldron.
Advent Calendar
Funko's 13-Day Spooky Countdown Advent Calendar expands on the huge popularity of the Pop figure advent calendars that Funko has released for Christmas over the past two years. Naturally, the full wave of mini Pop figures in the calendar haven't been revealed, but the image above clearly illustrates that we can expect to see Pops from Annabelle Comes Home, IT, Little Shop of Horrors, The Shining, The Nun, Beetlejuice, The Exorcist, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, and The Lost Boys. The image highlights Freddy Krueger, Beetlejuice, Jack Torrance, and Annabelle Pops.
Pre-orders for Funko's 13-Day Spooky Countdown Advent Calendar are live here on Amazon for $29.99 with shipping slated for August.
10-Inch Chucky
The new 10-inch Chucky Pop features everyone's favorite possessed Good Guy doll complete with a bloody knife. The pose of the figure similar to previously released Chucky Pops, though the head has been significantly altered. It's also the first supersized Pop figure to be released in the Child's Play line as far as we know. Pre-orders for the 10-inch Chucky Pop figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99.
Zombieland
The Zombieland Pop figure wave contains four figures Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jessie Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), and Bill Murray. If you're very lucky, you'll receive the Bill Murray Chase figure. Pre-orders for the figure are available via the links below with shipping slated for August.
Monster Minions
Minions from the Despicable Me franchise are one of those Pop figure subjects that we can't get enough of. So we were happy to see that Funko added a wave of adorable monster Minions to their Funkoween in May lineup. The collection includes Mummy Stuart, Creature Mel, FrankenBob and Bride Kevin Minions Pops. If you want to add these Halloween Minions to your Funko collection, you pre-orders are available now via the links below:
Spooky Mickey and Witchy Minnie
Spooky Vampire Mickey and Witchy Minnie Pop figures are based on costumes you might see Mickey and Minnie sporting at Disney Parks around Halloween. Pre-orders are available via the links below:
The Haunted Mansion
The crown jewel of Disney's new Haunted Mansion collection is the Organist Pop pictured above. It's a Disney Parks exclusive that should be available to pre-order here at shopDisney soon. The wave also includes the Stretching Portraits pictured below, both of which include must-have Chase figures. You can pre-order the Alexander Nitrokoff and Constance Hatchaway Stretching Room Portrait Pops via the links below:
Rounding out the list of new The Haunted Mansion Pops is the Maid. Pre-orders for that figure are live here at Entertainment Earth with shipping slated for September. There's also a wave of Haunted Mansion Mystery Minis which you can pre-order here on Amazon individually or here at Entertainment Earth in a case.
Marvel Zombies
Funko gave Marvel fans a closer look at the previously released Marvel Zombies Pop figures during their Funkoween event. The wave is headlined by the glow-in-the-dark Wolverine pictured above. That figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive).
The rest of the standard wave is available to pre-order here. Additional exclusives in the wave include the following:
