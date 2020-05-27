Here Are the Best Pop Figures From Funko's Funkoween Event

Last week Funko celebrated their first ever Funkoween in May event, which included reveals of new Halloween-themed Pop figures all week long. Tim Burton and Disney were the stars of the show with releases based on fan-favorite lines including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, The Haunted Mansion, and more. We also saw Pop figure releases inspired by horror classics and a got a closer look at the upcoming Marvel Zombies wave. In the gallery below you'll find a breakdown of all of our favorite Pop figures from the event along with links where they can be pre-ordered. There are also several exclusives up for grabs. Funko was forced to shift gears this year thanks to coronavirus-related convention closures, and they responded with online events like Virtual Con and Funkoween. We expect this trend to continue even after things return to normal. Funkoween felt like a shift towards themed Pop figure events from Funko, so stay tuned for more of that in the near future. When new Funko Pops arrive, you'll find all the details right here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Beetlejuice The Beetlejuice wave includes the ghosts of Barbara and Adam Maitland with the scary face transformations that they used in an attempt to scare the Deetz family away from their home. Pre-orders for both figures are available in the links below. POP Movies: Beetlejuice- Barbara Transformed - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

POP Movies: Beetlejuice- Adam Transformed - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko's The Nightmare Before Christmas Funkoween wave of Pop figures is too massive for one slide. A complete breakdown of the new Pops can be found here.

Hocus Pocus Disney new Hocus Pocus wave included Flying Sarah, Mary, and Winifred Pop figures are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth along with several of the previously released standard issue Hocus Pocus Pops. The original Hocus Pocus Pop figures are a Spirit Halloween exclusive that you can find right here. Inside that link you'll also find the Sanderson Sisters deluxe Movie Moment Pop featuring the witches toiling over a bubbling cauldron.

Advent Calendar Funko's 13-Day Spooky Countdown Advent Calendar expands on the huge popularity of the Pop figure advent calendars that Funko has released for Christmas over the past two years. Naturally, the full wave of mini Pop figures in the calendar haven't been revealed, but the image above clearly illustrates that we can expect to see Pops from Annabelle Comes Home, IT, Little Shop of Horrors, The Shining, The Nun, Beetlejuice, The Exorcist, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, and The Lost Boys. The image highlights Freddy Krueger, Beetlejuice, Jack Torrance, and Annabelle Pops. Pre-orders for Funko's 13-Day Spooky Countdown Advent Calendar are live here on Amazon for $29.99 with shipping slated for August.