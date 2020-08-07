How I Met Your Mother Finally Gets Funko Pops

How I Met Your Mother is one of those tv shows that seems to fall through the cracks when it comes to Funko Pops. They should have been made years ago, but better late than never right? Indeed, the first Funko Pops from HIMYM are here - a mere six years after the show ended its run on CBS.

Only Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) and Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) were released in the first wave, which is a bit disappointing. That, and the fact that only hard core fans of the show would recognize them from the figures. Still, they were a long time coming for fans. Pre-orders for the Barney Stinson Funko Pop are live here on Amazon for $10.99. The Ted Mosby Pop is available here on Amazon for the same price. Both will ship on November 15th.

On the plus side, Funko could go in a million directions with the How I Met Your Mother lineup. There's the rest of the main cast of course, but how long will it be before we get a Pop figure based on Robin Scherbatsky's alter ego Robin Sparkles? Seriously, how long Funko?!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.