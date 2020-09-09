It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gets Its First Funko Pops

Funko has released Pop figures for many legendary television shows from The Office to The Simpsons, but the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history has been left out of the fun - until now. Funko has finally released their first wave of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Pop figures, and they skipped right over the generic character releases in favor of The Nightman Cometh.

If you're unfamiliar with The Nightman Cometh season 4 episode that focuses on Charlie's insane musical, remedy that as soon as possible. For the initiated, you can pre-order the five Pop figures based on the gang's characters from the show (Charlie and Dennis as The Dayman, Dee as Princess Dee, Frank as the Troll, and Mac as The Nightman) via the links below. Pre-orders are slated to ship out in November / December.

Another popular show that took way too long to get the Funko Pop treatment is How I Met Your Mother. They should have been made years ago, but better late than never right? Indeed, the first Funko Pops from HIMYM launched recently - a mere six years after the show ended its run on CBS.

Only Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) and Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) were released in the first wave, which is a bit disappointing. That, and the fact that only hard core fans of the show would recognize them from the figures. Still, they were a long time coming for fans. Pre-orders for the Barney Stinson Funko Pop are live here on Amazon for $10.99. The Ted Mosby Pop is available here on Amazon for the same price. Both will ship on November 15th.

