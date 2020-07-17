Funko Disney Archives Mickey Mouse Pop Figures Are Now Available Individually

Back In June, Funko released the Walt Disney Archives 50th anniversary 5-Pop pack pictured above, and it sold out in a heartbeat. That's not surprising since it's absolutely delightful - and Funko 5-packs are rare. The only major 5-packs released prior to this one were a Disney Store Europe exclusive Captain America Civil War Pop pack in 2016 and a Funko Shop exclusive Flocked Fraggle Rock collection in 2018. If you missed your chance at the exclusive 5-pack set, the good news is that you can now put together a similar display since all of the Mickey Mouse Pop figures are now being sold individually.

The Pop figures feature various versions of Mickey Mouse over his 90 year history, with each Pop figure "drawing" the next. From left to right, the collection includes Plane Crazy Mickey, Classic Mickey, Sorcerer Mickey, Beanstalk Mickey, and just plain Mickey Mouse. You can pre-order the figures here on Amazon for $10.99 each with shipping slated for October. A listing for the exclusive set is still up on Amazon but currently unavailable. However, you can still score one here on eBay for roughly twice the original price. The only real difference between the individual Pops and the 5-pack is the Walt Disney Archives 50th anniversary commemorative base and the collectible packaging.

In other Disney x Funko news, the companies have partnered on a Pop figure based on the iconic Jungle Cruise river boat attraction at Disneyland (which is also a long delayed film starring The Rock). The figure launched this past weekend and, thankfully, they made enough for everyone this time around. The Jungle Cruise Skipper Congo Queen Funko Pop is available right here at shopDisney for $39.99 (limit of 2 per guest). It's been a hot seller, so grab one while you can.

Finally, Disney and LEGO recently launched a fantastic Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters set which includes 1,739 pieces and several accessories.

The large-scale LEGO Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters come equipped with a a retro camera, a guitar, and a photo album that includes "pictures of the iconic duo’s adventures from years gone by". Mickey stands at 14-inches tall and Minnie at 13-inches, and each figure stands on a base that's inspired by old-time film reel. The accessories and picture album should give you bunch of options for display.

Pre-orders for the 43179 Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters set are live here at LEGO.com for $179.99.

