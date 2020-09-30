The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pop Advent Calendar Has Arrived

Funko's Pocket Pop advent calendars have been a popular way to countdown the days to Christmas over the last couple of years, so we're surprised that it took this long to get a version based on Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. After all, The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of Funko's go-to licenses, with wave after wave of new Pop figures launching each year. However, if you want to get your hands on one you need to do it sooner rather than later. It's going into backorder and selling out fast.

The Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendar includes 24 Pocket Pop mini-figures, most of which are going to be a surprise since only Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and Dr. Finkelstein are pictured here. It's available here on Amazon on sale for $39.99 backordered until October 7th. GameStop also has them in stock with the discount. Limited quantities are also available here at Walmart for $47.41. Beyond that you're looking at sell outs or prices at the standard $59.99 (Entertainment Earth). This will likely be one of the most popular advent calendars for the upcoming holiday season, so lock one down while you can. We suppose you could use it for Halloween as well. You certainly wouldn't be alone in thinking that The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie.

On that note, check out some of the best Funko Pop figure releases from the Funkoween event that took place in May. The lineup included a wave of new The Nightmare Before Christmas Pops, as well as figures based on other beloved Tim Burton classics Edward Scissorhands and Corpse Bride.

