The Best Memorial Day Sales for Toys, Collectibles, Comics, and Games

There are many Memorial Day sales happening today, but if you’re looking for something other than the typical fare, you might want to check out the deals listed below. We’ve picked out sales that focus on fun fandom merch like toys, collectibles, apparel, board games, video games, and more. Note that the list will be updated as more awesome deals are discovered.

ThinkGeek: Get an additional 75% off all clearance items using the code DOORBUSTER at checkout. This includes popular items like the Solar Orbit Necklace, Twinkling Milky Way Skirt, Cube Works Self Destruct USB Hub, BB8 Car Charger, Star Trek TNG Garden Gnomes, and more.

Barnes & Noble: Save 20% on your order using the code MEMORIALDAY20 at checkout. You can read the fine print here, then head on over to their Toys and Games & Collectibles sections to pick up board games, Funko Pops, and more with the discount.

Hot Topic: Buy one, get one free sale clearance items and swimwear / buy one, get one for $5 t-shirts

BoxLunch: 30% off flash sale on select items / free shipping with $75 purchase

WB Shop: Buy one, get one 50% off t-shirts

Fun.com: Sitewide buy one, get one 20% off sale includes discount and clearance items. Protip: you might want to check out their sale category to maximize the savings. A lot of their Marvel, DC Comics, Doctor Who, and Star Wars apparel is up for grabs in that section, and it’s dirt cheap – especially with the BOGO bonus.

Best Buy: Save on select games and accessories for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The sale even includes discounts on select Pokemon collectibles.

Fifth Sun: Get 25% off all of their fandom apparel plus free shipping when you use the code MAY2019 at checkout. You can get started by browsing their bestsellers.

Fanatical: A week long anime game sale is expected to kick off at some point today with over 200 deals from Bandai Namco, SEGA and more. Fanatical is also running a big sale on Warner Bros. games that can be maximized by an additional 10% when you use the code WBSAVE10 at checkout.

GameStop: Includes deals on Nintendo Switch games and accessories, discounts of up to 50% on pre-owned games, and more.

Comixology: Save up to 85% on a massive selection of digital DC trades. It seems like pretty much everything can be had for only $6. You can also save up to 67% on Captain America titles.

ShopDisney: Save up to 50% on tons of Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and Disney Parks items. Get free shipping using the code FREESHIP.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.