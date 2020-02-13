The Last of Us Part 2 Ellie Edition is About to Get a Restock

The Last of Us Part 2 Ellie Edition went up for pre-order in September and sold out in the blink of an eye. Supplies have been completely nonexistent since then – but that’s about to change. Naughty Dog has been working hard to make more of the Ellie Edition bundles (which isn’t easy given all of the items inside), and a limited restock is about to happen at several retailers. If you want to get your hands one, here’s what you need to know…

Naughty Dog has revealed that pre-orders will be back in limited quantities in the U.S. and Canada starting Thursday, February 13 at 6:00am PST (9am EST) here at Amazon, here at Best Buy, here at Walmart, here at GameStop, here at Target, and here at EB Games (Canada) for $229.99 USD / CAD. The Last of Us Part II drops on May 29th for the PlayStation 4, and this might be the last time we see the Ellie Edition before launch, so make sure to have these links ready on Thursday morning.

The Last of Us Part II Ellie Edition contains the following items from the Collector’s Edition: a 12-inch Ellie statue, Steelbook, 48 page mini art book, Ellie’s Bracelet, 6 pins, 5 stickers, Avatar set, digital soundtrack, digital artbook, dynamic theme, a lithograph art print and thank you letter. The additional items exclusive to the Ellie Edition are: Ellie’s backpack, an embroidered patch, and a 7-inch vinyl record featuring music from the soundtrack.

On a related note, Dark Horse Books partnered with Naughty Dog to create what appears to be an absolutely gorgeous art book for The Last of Us Part II. The hardcover book will be available in both standard and deluxe editions, with the latter adding an exclusive cover design and slipcase along with a lithograph. Both will contain 200 pages of art along with “intimate creator commentary”.

The deluxe edition is available to pre-order on Amazon with a 10% discount – though it has gone as low as 40% off in the past. However, you won’t be charged until it ships, and if that discount returns you’ll automatically get it with their pre-order guarantee. Then again, you could go with the standard edition which is significantly cheaper to begin with and is currently available to pre-order on Amazon with a 30% discount.

The Last of Us Part II is scheduled to release on May 29th for PlayStation 4. The Last of Us Remastered is currently available on the PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel right here.

