The Last of Us Part 2 Ellie Edition Will Be Back In Stock Today

Earlier this week, Naughty Dog revealed that pre-orders of The Last of Us Part 2 Ellie Edition would be available for the first time in over four months in the U.S. and Canada starting today, February 13th at 6:00 am PST (9am EST) here at Amazon, here at Best Buy, here at Walmart, here at GameStop, here at Target, and here at EB Games (Canada) for $229.99 USD / CAD. If you want one, make sure to hit one of these links at launch time. It appears that quantities will be very limited and they are likely to sell out quickly. This might be your last chance before the game launches May 29th on the PlayStation 4.

The Last of Us Part II Ellie Edition contains the following items from the Collector’s Edition: a 12-inch Ellie statue, Steelbook, 48 page mini art book, Ellie’s Bracelet, 6 pins, 5 stickers, Avatar set, digital soundtrack, digital artbook, dynamic theme, a lithograph art print and thank you letter. The additional items exclusive to the Ellie Edition are: Ellie’s backpack, an embroidered patch, and a 7-inch vinyl record featuring music from the soundtrack.

On a related note, Dark Horse Books partnered with Naughty Dog to create what appears to be an absolutely gorgeous art book for The Last of Us Part II. The hardcover book will be available in both standard and deluxe editions, with the latter adding an exclusive cover design and slipcase along with a lithograph. Both will contain 200 pages of art along with “intimate creator commentary”.

The deluxe edition is available to pre-order on Amazon with a 10% discount – though it has gone as low as 40% off in the past. However, you won’t be charged until it ships, and if that discount returns you’ll automatically get it with their pre-order guarantee. Then again, you could go with the standard edition which is significantly cheaper to begin with and is currently available to pre-order on Amazon with a 30% discount.

The Last of Us Part II is scheduled to release on May 29th for PlayStation 4. The Last of Us Remastered is currently available on the PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel right here.

