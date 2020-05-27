Get the Legend of Zelda Master Sword Lamp, PlayStation Light for $20 Today Only

The Deal of the Day for May 27th, 2020 at GameStop includes two fun lights that would be ideal for bedrooms and game rooms. The Legend of Zelda Master Sword lamp and the X-Large PlayStation Icons Light are only $20 each (39% off) until the end of the day today - or until supplies run out.

The Legend of Zelda Master Sword Lamp measures roughly 12-inches tall and can be powered via USB or with AAA batteries. The PlayStation light measures around 22-inches tall and has 3 different lighting modes. It can also be powered via batteries or USB. You can find both lights here at GameStop with the discount along with a similar $20 deal on Hagrid's Lantern from Harry Potter and a smattering of discounts on games. Again, these deals are only good until the end of the day.

Note that shipping is free on orders over $35. If you want to cross that threshold to save some extra money, GameStop is also running a flash sale that includes up to 30% off pre-owned games and accessories as well as collectibles. You can shop that sale right here until the end of the day tomorrow, May 28th.

