The Lord of the Rings Tolkien Illustrated Special Edition Is 40% Off

For the first time since the original publication in 1954, a new edition of The Lord of the Rings launched last year that includes illustrations, sketches, and maps from author J.R.R Tolkien. The standard edition hardcover book is currently available here on Amazon for $40.88 (45% off), but superfans that want to step up to the newly released Special Edition can currently order it here on Amazon for $150, which is 40% off the list price.

The LOTR Special Edition features a gorgeous slipcase and the full text printed in red and black along with thirty color illustrations and maps and sketches drawn by Tolkien himself. It also includes two removable fold-out maps drawn by Christopher Tolkien, leaves from The Book of Mazarbul, a copy of The Kings Letter, and more. Note that the new The Silmarillion Illustrated Edition and The Fall of Numenor have also launched in recent months and are currently on sale. The latter collects stories that inspired Amazon's hit series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Deb Brody, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's vice president and publisher notes that Tolkien was "characteristically modest, dismissive of the obvious and rare artistic talent he possessed despite having had no formal training. This modesty meant that relatively little else of his artwork was known of or seen during his lifetime, and generally only in scholarly books afterwards."

As noted, the new edition of the book comes as Amazon's LOTR: The Rings of Power series dominates the streaming charts. The series is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor. You can keep up with the latest news about the show right here.

