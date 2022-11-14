The Lord of The Rings: The Christmas Sweaters of Power

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Forget Rings of Power, you'll need a proper ugly sweater to face the holiday adventures that lie ahead. Fortunately, you have some fantastic options thanks to Fun.com, who have added two new designs to their LOTR not-so-ugly Christmas sweater lineup. The first depicts Treebeard has he appears in the Peter Jackson films, carrying Merry and Pippin through Fangorn Forest. The second depicts Gollum / Sméagol with his precious. Both sweaters feature all-over knitted in graphics, so the design wraps around the back.

You can find these LOTR Christmas sweaters here at Fun.com for $49.99 each in sizes XS to 3X. Inside that link you'll also find a Mordor design and a sweater based on the Gandalf vs. Balrog "You Shall Not Pass!" scene. Those designs are also $49.99 each. Check out Fun's entire line of festive holiday sweaters for even more unique options for fans of Marvel, DC Comics, anime, Harry Potter, and more.

In other The Lord of the Rings news, a new edition of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Silmarillion was released recently that features the author's own paintings and drawings illustrated in color. In addition to Tolkien's art, The new The Silmarillion Illustrated Edition features text printed in two colors along with an introductory letter written by Tolkien in 1951 that "provides a brilliant exposition of the earlier Ages". The hardcover The Silmarillion Illustrated Edition is available here on Amazon now for $30.99 after a 40% discount – and stay tuned for an audio version of the book read by none other than original Gollum performer Andy Serkis.