The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Box Sets Are Live

It was only a matter of time before Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies arrived on 4K Ultra HD with Blu-ray box sets, and it appears that today is the day. Best Buy has listings for LOTR and The Hobbit 4K / Digital Blu-ray sets with exclusive SteelBook covers, and pre-orders are up and running at this very moment with a release date set for December 1st.

The sets have not been officially announced by Warner Bros. at the time of writing, so the details are scarce. However, we do have an image of The Lord of the Rings SteelBook collection (the covers look amazing), which indicates that it will be a 9-disc set - 3 discs each for The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. Pre-orders are live via the following links:

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray [SteelBook]: $119.99 - See at Best Buy (Exclusive)

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4K Ultra [SteelBook] (Mysterious Version 2): $149.99 - See at Best Buy (Exclusive)

The Hobbit: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4K Ultra HD [SteelBook]: $119.99 - See at Best Buy (Exclusive)

As you can see, LOTR has two listings - one for $119.99 and another for $149.99. At this point we're not sure if there are two separate editions or if the more expensive version is some sort of duplicate listing. A standard version of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit 4K Blu-ray box sets should be available soon as well. We will update this post with more information about the sets when the details are available. UPDATING...

