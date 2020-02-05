The Mandalorian Star Wars Vintage Collection Imperial Troop Transport Vehicle Has Launched

Hasbro is giving the new Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian the vintage Kenner toy touch once again with the release of this Imperial Troop Transport vehicle. You can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $69.99 with shipping slated for March(UPDATE: You don’t have to wait until March. It’s in stock now – Entertainment Earth got the exclusive early launch from Hasbro).You might want to jump on it quickly because the ITT is badass and has a very interesting history.

The Imperial Troop Transport originated in Star Wars Legends, but recently appeared under Moff Gideon’s forces in The Mandalorian. Kenner produced a Imperial Troop Transport vehicle toy in the late ’70s that has the distinction of being the first Star Wars toy ever produced that didn’t appear in a film. An updated version was produced recently by Hasbro for their Rebels line. Currently, you’ll have to head to eBay to grab both the original Kenner version and the Rebels version.

However, Hasbro’s new version from The Mandalorian looks to be the best yet. Features include opening doors and top hatch, a removable top, and a detailed interior that includes fold-down jump seats and room to seat several 3 3/4-inch scale action figures. Fortunately, there are several The Vintage Collection figures from The Mandalorian that will fit the bill. You can find The Mandalorian and Stormtrooper figures here at Entertainment Earth. Cara Dune is available here on Amazon.

On a related note, the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian AT-ST Raider vehicle is an exclusive that you can order here at Best Buy on sale for $63.99. Features include an opening cockpit, articulated legs, adjustable laser cannons and side-mounted weapons pods, movable command viewpoint blast shields, and an exclusive figure.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+ now. Creator Jon Favreau has confirmed that a second season is on the way for Fall 2020.

