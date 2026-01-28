You Can Get The Witcher 3 Complete Edition For 80% Off Right Now

The Witcher 3 (CD Projekt RED’s magnum opus) is currently available on GOG with an 80% discount, bringing the Complete Edition down to just $9.99 from its regular $49.99 price tag. This is practically highway robbery for what many consider to be one of the greatest RPGs ever created.

Step Into the World of Geralt of Rivia

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt puts you in the weathered boots of Geralt of Rivia, a professional monster slayer with cat-like eyes and a gruff demeanor…. which somehow makes him endearing.

Released in 2015, the game has maintained its position as the gold standard for open-world RPGs, boasting an OpenCritic score in the mid-90s and near-universal acclaim from both critics and players alike. The world is vast, the characters are complex, and the stories you’ll encounter range from heartbreaking to hilarious, sometimes within the same quest.

Why the Complete Edition Is the Best Way to Play

What makes the Complete Edition worth your hard-earned coin is the sheer amount of content packed into this $9.99 package. Beyond the massive base game (which could easily consume 100+ hours), you’re getting both major expansions: Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

The latter, in particular, is practically its own game, offering a sun-drenched new region called Toussaint that contrasts beautifully with the war-ravaged territories of the main campaign. CD Projekt RED could have easily sold Blood and Wine as a standalone sequel, but instead, they’ve bundled it here for pennies on the dollar.

An Unmatched Value for the Price of Lunch

Unlike some digital storefronts, GOG offers truly DRM-free ownership, meaning no launcher requirement, no online check-ins, and the ability to play offline whenever you want. The GOG Galaxy client is available if you want to track achievements or manage your library, but it’s entirely optional.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt gives you hundreds of hours of premium content (including what many consider to be the best expansion pack ever made) for less than the price of a fast-food meal. If you’re somehow still on the fence, there’s also the Standard Edition available for $7.99, but spending the extra two dollars for the Complete Edition is the clear choice, unless you’re working with the strictest of budgets.

Toss a Coin to (Get) Your Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

This deal is perfect for RPG fans who somehow missedThe Witcher 3 during its initial run, PC players looking for a DRM-free version to own forever, fans of the Netflix series curious about the source material (though the games are technically sequels to the books), or those waiting (patiently?) for the EVENTUAL release of The Witcher 4.

At $9.99, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition is one of the best deals you can get for this classic, offering a fantasy world so detailed and deep that you’ll still be discovering new things on your third or fourth playthrough. The sale won’t last forever though, so head over to GOG sooner rather than later to secure your copy before this deal rides off into the sunset like Geralt on his trusty steed, Roach.