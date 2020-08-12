These New Star Wars Rugs Are Actually Super Stylish

When you think of Star Wars-themed rugs, you probably think of something fun for a kid's room or den. However, Ruggable's new line of washable Star Wars rugs are stylish enough to display in a home with fancy interior design. In fact, some of the patterns are so subtle that most guests wouldn't even notice the Star Wars connection unless they're looking for it. Ruggable's Star Wars line of rugs takes inspiration from ships and characters from the saga in 20 artsy, intricate styles. Prices range from $109 to $399 with free shipping depending on the size, which runs from 2.5' x 7' to an 8' round. Plus, the rug cover on each can be removed and cleaned in your washer and dryer. You can shop Ruggable's entire collection of Star Wars rugs right here while they last. We've included a handful of our favorite designs in the gallery below complete with official descriptions. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

The Rebellion Rug "Jump onto "a galaxy far, far away...." with The Rebellion Rug. This Star Wars-themed rug features three of the Rebel Alliance's most iconic starships (the X-wing, the A-wing, and the fastest hunk-of-junk in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon), illustrated using broad, painterly brushwork in constrasting light and dark colors to suggest motion and flight through space. Rug colors may vary slightly according to your device and the lighting in your space." Order at Ruggable.

Star Wars Toile Blue Rug "Delight any Star Wars fan with this Star Wars Toile Blue Rug. Featuring a design inspired by toile, a printed French fabric that gained popularity in the late 18th century, this rug captivates with its retelling of the iconic scenes from The Empire Strikes Back. From Yoda training Luke Skywalker on Dagobah to Darth Vader's iconic "I am your father" scene, each section was meticulously hand-drawn in denim blue on a background of pearl. Rug colors may vary slightly according to your device and the lighting in your space." Order at Ruggable.

Dark Side Damask Charcoal Rug "Feel the power of the dark side with our Dark Side Damask Charcoal Rug. Elegantly dark and mysterious, this rug features iconic silhouettes of the series' most famed villains - Darth Vader, Boba Fett and Stormtroopers - beautifully weaved within an intricate floral damask pattern. A classic tale with a classic pattern, this black and white rug will charm even non-Star Wars fans! Rug colors may vary slightly according to your device and the lighting in your space." Order at Ruggable.

Star Wars Armada Creme Rug "See all your favorite Star Wars spaceships together on our Star Wars Armada Cream Rug. Designed to look like an armed battle station, this rug illustrates the series' most iconic ships in one continuous contour stroke: the Millennium Falcon, X-wing, TIE Fighter, Super Star Destroyer, Y-Wing, and T-47 Airspeeder, among others. Rug colors may vary slightly according to your device and the lighting in your space." Order at Ruggable.

Rogue Squadron Dark Teal Rug "Our Rogue Squadron Dark Teal Rug makes the perfect addition to your Star Wars collection. Rendered in various hues of grey, teal, and pearl using a brushstroke technique, this rug captures a fleet of X-wing Starfighters as they speed through the galaxy. Rug colors may vary slightly according to your device and the lighting in your space." Order at Ruggable.