Last Call for ThinkGeek’s Huge Halloween Sale

Still haven’t decided on a costume for Halloween? Well, ThinkGeek has plenty of unique options on sale right now, but you’ll need to grab them soon if you want to take advantage of standard shipping.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Personally, I’m thinking about going with the Technomancer 2.0 Digital Wizard Hoodie and calling it a day. The hoodie is available here for $49.99 (67-percent off) and it features lights and sound effects that you can activate by performing the right “spell” with specific hand gestures. It will definitely grab some attention. Check out the video below to see it in action, then head on over to ThinkGeek to check out the entire sale.

Keep in mind that standard shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. Otherwise you’ll have to pony up the $5.95 flat rate for standard shipping in the U.S. or expedited shipping as we get closer to Halloween. There are over 100 items in the sale, but here are some of our other favorite Halloween costumes, decor, and accessories from the sale to make things easier:

• DC The Joker Ground Breaker

• Street Fighter Chun-Li Hoodie

• Star Wars Supreme Edition Darth Vader Costume

• Power Rangers Movie Red Ranger Sfx Mask

• Giant Zombie Flamingos

• Harry Potter Corset

• Star Trek The Next Generation Varsity Hoodie

• Dragon Ball Z Hoodie

• Wonder Woman: Movie SWAT Shield with Sound Effects

• Winged Platform Booties

• Harley Quinn Mallet

• AtmosFX Digital Decorations